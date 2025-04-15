Customer Blames Forever 21’s Questionable Fashion Choices for Its Closure — See For Yourself! In a nutshell, customers are suggesting Forever 21’s style went out before the store did. By Jennifer Farrington Published April 15 2025, 9:37 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@readheadgurl

So, Forever 21 is going out of business, as you’ve probably heard. While it might not seem like a big deal to some, for millennials and Gen Z, it’s huge news. After all, it is the OG of affordable clothing, long before Shein and Temu took over that category.

Forever 21's closure isn’t just about no longer being able to grab bike shorts for under $10. It marks another major retailer shutting down, further limiting our days of in-person shopping. While the company points to rising costs and online competition for its closure (let's be real, who can actually compete with Shein and Temu?), one customer has a different theory. They believe the retailer’s taste in clothing might just be the primary reason Forever 21 is going out of business.

Customer suggests Forever 21's clothing choices are why it's going out of business.

TikToker @redheadgurl uploaded a 13-second clip in March 2025 after news broke that Forever 21 is going out of business. While short, it packs a mighty message: Forever 21's style choices have become highly questionable and, honestly, not very appealing these days.

With the caption "I wonder why Forever 21 is going out of business," she surveys a store with the "going out of business" signs clearly visible. She zooms in on various items, including metallic pink sneakers and another style resembling bobo Air Force Ones.

The TikToker also shows a red sequined mini skirt with feathery trim. Other questionable fashion choices include two pajama sets for women — one featuring the phrase "SOME BUNNY LOVES YOU" with a teacup and four little bunnies.

While the saying might be cute, it's not exactly the vibe most of us are going for, especially those of us moms who still want to look cute while staying comfortable!

The other set is a baby blue pajama tank top and pants with lemons and oranges, featuring the writing "My Main Squeeze." That one could slide, but the other fashion choices? They're heavily lacking, and you couldn’t convince me to spend even $1 on them.

Aside from many items in Forever 21's inventory no longer falling into the "cute" category, one commenter pointed out a bigger issue: "Cheap items for expensive prices." With 15,000 likes on that comment alone, it’s clear others agree. In the eyes of some shoppers, Forever 21 went from being affordable and trendy to cheap and overpriced.

But another comment might’ve nailed the real problem: "They forever stayed 21 in 2013." That one racked up more than 80,000 likes — and honestly, they have a point.

