Here's What the New Tariffs Mean for All of Your Potential Shein Orders

The United States is escalating its trade war with China. President Trump has announced a 10 percent tariff on all goods coming into the country from China, which naturally led many to wonder what that might mean for goods coming in from the country. If you've ever placed an order through Shein or Temu, you might be especially curious.

While Shein is not called out specifically in Trump's new order on tariffs, those tariffs might have a major impact on ordering through the company. Here's what we know.

Can I still order from Shein?

The tariff is not the only reason ordering from Shein might be more difficult moving forward. Following the announcement of the tariff, the U.S. Postal Service announced that it would be putting a temporary pause on accepting shipments from China. The USPS has yet to explain the rationale behind the pause, but it came after Trump got rid of the “de minimis” customs exemption that let shoppers and importers avoid paying fees on packages worth under $800.

The news means that importers shipping goods from Hong Kong or China will no longer be able to ship them to the U.S. through the USPS. That doesn't mean, though, that it will be impossible for you to get goods from Shein. Shein relies quite heavily on the USPS right now, and will now have to move its shipping over to private carriers like UPS and FedEx.

That means that there are likely to be delays in packages and that Shein goods are likely to become more expensive than they were before. This is in part because of the increase in logistics and shipping costs associated with moving goods over to private shippers, but it's also related to the tariffs themselves, which will likely be passed on to consumers, at least in part.

Does Shein ship from China?

Unlike Temu, which ships goods in bulk and then distributes them in the U.S., Shein ships its products directly from China, which means that it may be one of the companies most directly affected by these new tariffs. Shein has a significant market share in the U.S., and while it will still be possible to buy goods from retail, the whole point of Shein is that the goods are remarkably cheap, and these tariffs are going to erode that price advantage substantially.

It's unclear how long the USPS will keep its pause on receiving shipments from China, but if it does eventually start accepting them again, these goods will be expected to pay customs fees. In the meantime, it seems like goods purchased through Shein could start costing substantially more than they do now.