What Does "Loading Complete" Mean on Shein? Understanding Your Order Status By Trisha Faulkner Published March 19 2025, 1:25 p.m. ET

If you’ve ever tracked a Shein order and seen the status “loading complete,” you aren’t the only one confused. Most people expect to see this phrase after a webpage loads or an app downloads — not on an order tracking page for something you purchased. Naturally, the first question that comes to mind is simple: What does that even mean?

Reddit and TikTok are full of people asking the same thing: What does “loading complete” mean on Shein? While some have opted to make light of the situation with a little humor, most are just frustrated. Why are their packages getting stuck in this phase for so long? So, what does “loading complete” even mean? Keep reading as we explain.

So, what does “loading complete” mean on Shein?

Despite how strange the wording is, "loading complete" just means your order has been packed, inspected, and is ready to be shipped from Shein’s international warehouse. Essentially, it’s the last step before your package actually leaves the facility.

At this point, your order has gone through processing, been sterilized (a standard practice for international shipments), and is now waiting to be handed over to the shipping carrier. The next status update is usually something like “Departure of the Flight” or “In Transit,” which means your package has officially left the warehouse and is making its way to you.

So, no — it doesn’t mean your package is lost. It just means it’s sitting at the warehouse, ready to move. The problem? Sometimes it sits there for longer than Shein customers care to wait.

Why is my Shein order taking so long to arrive?

One of the biggest complaints about the "loading complete" status is that it can last for days — sometimes even over a week. This can happen for a few different reasons. Shein ships in bulk, meaning your order is ready to ship. They, however, are waiting for enough packages to be ready to send out a large shipment.

Custom clearance can also slow things down, especially for international shipping. Logistics delays happen when a package is scheduled for the next available flight or cargo shipment, which isn’t always immediate. Furthermore, if you ordered during a major sale or holiday season, you probably weren’t the only one who placed an order. So, you should just expect it to take longer. Unfortunately, Shein’s tracking system doesn’t always update in real time, so your package might be moving behind the scenes without an immediate status change.

How long should you wait before becoming concerned?

If your package has been sitting on "loading complete" for what feels like forever, there are a few things you can do. Checking the shipping carrier’s website can sometimes give more accurate tracking updates than Shein’s site. If it has been more than 7-10 business days, there is no harm in reaching out to Shein’s customer service for an update on your order.

There is no reason to panic. Your order is coming.

Even though the "loading complete" status is confusing (and a little misleading), it’s not a sign that your order is lost. It just means your package is ready to be shipped. It just hasn’t left the warehouse yet.