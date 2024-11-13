Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok How to Get Free Shipping on TikTok Shop: A Complete Guide to Saving on Your Favorite Finds The blue "free shipping" badge is the easiest way to get free shipping, but there are other ways. By Trisha Faulkner Published Nov. 13 2024, 9:34 a.m. ET Source: Unsplash

With TikTok’s engaging product videos and trendy recommendations, it’s easy to get inspired to make impulse buys. Unfortunately, you are often quickly slapped in the face by a hefty shipping fee as you head to the checkout. Suddenly, that “cheap” item the video promised wasn’t so cheap after all. Unlike Amazon, TikTok doesn’t offer any sort of monthly subscription to enjoy free shipping. So, what are you supposed to do?

Luckily, there are several ways to get free shipping on the TikTok shop. Whether you’re a first-time buyer or a regular shopper, here’s how to get free shipping on the TikTok shop and keep your purchase prices low.

New and returning customers wonder how to get free shipping on the TikTok shop.

One of the simplest ways to get free shipping on the TikTok shop is to look for the "free shipping" badge when browsing. When you open the TikTok shop on your mobile device, some items will display a small blue icon with a speeding delivery vehicle and the words "free shipping." Items with this badge offer free shipping with no additional requirements. Just add them to your cart and check out to enjoy instant savings.

In addition, the TikTok shop frequently runs special promotions for both new and returning customers. According to TikTok's Seller Support, first-time customers may qualify for free shipping on orders over $5.

Returning customers can also enjoy free shipping on larger orders, typically over $30, from the same shop. These promotions change from time to time, so checking the TikTok shop’s promotions page can help you find the latest offers. With options like the free shipping badge and periodic promotions, the TikTok shop provides multiple ways to save on shipping costs.

Some TikTok shop sellers offer their own free shipping deals.

Individual sellers on the TikTok shop also run their own free shipping promotions. During big sales events or special promotions, many shops will waive shipping fees to encourage buyers to purchase more. According to Stealth Optional, these promotions can vary, so it’s helpful to follow your favorite sellers to catch deals when they’re available.

Sellers may also announce these promotions on their own social media channels or through the TikTok shop’s email notifications, so make sure to stay connected to get the latest updates.

You can also use promo codes to unlock free shipping.

Promo codes are another effective way to get free shipping on the TikTok shop. Websites like Coupons.com regularly update promo codes, including those that offer free shipping. By searching for TikTok shop promo codes, you may find discounts specifically targeting shipping costs.

While these codes change frequently, checking back often can yield valuable deals. Be sure to check the terms, as some codes may apply only to certain products or order totals. Using a promo code can be one of the simplest ways to save on shipping without adding extra items to your cart.

You can get free shipping by buying multiple items from the same seller.

Another way to get free shipping is by meeting minimum order requirements set by individual sellers. While $30 is a common threshold, sellers on the TikTok shop have the flexibility to set their own minimums. According to Stealth Optional, grouping items or bundling purchases within a single seller’s shop can help you meet these minimums and avoid shipping costs. For example, if a seller has a $50 minimum for free shipping, you must buy $50 worth of items from their shop to qualify.