Temu Croissant Lamp Turns out to Be a Real Croissant With a Light Shoved Into It

If allegations of using slave labor isn't enough to stop you from buying a bunch of obscenely low-priced stuff from Temu, maybe this TikToker's strange discovery regarding a croissant lamp she purchased from the platform will.

@Froginahatgirl relayed a peculiar series of events that led her to believe the food-shaped item she purchased for her sisters might have been made from real food. Folks who saw her video seemed just as shocked as @froginahatgirl that Temu was stuffing small appliances into bits of food ... and then proceeding to ship them halfway around the world. She shared her findings in a viral clip on the platform that has other folks just as puzzled as she is.

"So I got this Temu lamp as a gift for my sisters," she says in the video, holding up the croissant-shaped item in question. The surface of the lamp appears to have sustained some structural damage — a tiny hole in the croissant lamp can be seen.

The TikToker then goes on to delineate a bizarre occurrence involving the lamp and legions of insects. "And I had it in my room and I came home from work after a hard day and there was like hundreds of ants underneath it."

It's understandable why the TikToker would be puzzled by such a development. There would be no reason for creatures to be brimming beneath the surface of a fake piece of food that's presumably crafted out of plastic or some other composite material.

"Why the f--- would ants want a fake croissant?" she asked herself upon seeing the little guys in her room. But their appearance and dogged biting of the Paris-inspired pastry lamp led her to a very, very weird possibility. "And like, I'm almost wondering if this is a f---ing literal, real, croissant."

You might be wondering just how in the world would ship a croissant without it going bad, but then @froginahatgirl continues to state that the food item was "covered in resin." She then flips her camera's orientation around to provide some evidence for her theory. "Cause they were going in the holes," she points out, displaying the cumulative bite marks in question.

In an effort to verify whether or not Temu sold her an actual, resin covered croissant, the TikToker poked her finger into one of the holes, making it larger. "It lowkey looks like a f---ing croissant under there ... Hang on," she says, moving the Temu product around in her hand before cutting the video to her showing it off from a different angle.

She then places the lamp/baked good directly in front of the camera, gripping it with two hands. Then, she attempts to snap it right down the middle — it can be heard cracking until finally a piece of it breaks off in her hand.

"Dude ... like," @froginahat says as she holds the broken and hollowed-out croissant up to the camera. "That looks like a f---ing croissant. Are you actually joking me? Like that looks like f---ing pastry," she says, digging her finger into one part of the once freshly baked good.

Bits of it flake and fall to the ground. "Look at the crumbs. What the actual f--- Temu," she says, laughing. Being a thorough researcher, however, @froginahat knew that there was another experiment she needed to conduct in order to know without a shadow of a doubt, whether the lamp was indeed a pastry.

"I guess there's one way to truly know and that crumb just came out of there," the TikToker says while wincing, holding up a small broken piece of the croissant lamp to the camera. She brings it to her mouth and proceeds to take a small bite.

It appears to break apart in her mouth as small crunches can be heard echoing in her recording device's microphone. After tasting it, her eyes brighten and she flashes an incredulous smile. "It's literally f---ing food," she says right before the video closes out.

Folks who replied to her video expressed their shock. Like this person who wrote: "Taking a bite out of a lamp you bought from Temu is actually insane." Someone else believes the website may be selling similar resin-coated food products as well: "I have a chicken nugget key ring from Temu and I’ve always been convinced it’s a real nugget in resin."