What Happened to "Nail Lady" Lana in Dress to Impress? Fans Think Something Big Is Coming on Halloween

By Elissa Noblitt Published Sept. 3 2024, 12:16 p.m. ET

The lore behind "Nail Lady" Lana in Roblox's Dress to Impress is sprawling, intense, and kind of spooky. The beloved character was introduced to the mini game around five years ago as of writing, and she has become a staple of the Dress to Impress experience as the salon owner who paints players' nails — that is, until a new update in which she went missing from her salon table.

With cryptic diary entries, scary secret rooms, and storytelling that expands outside of the game, fans have been trying to piece together the drama behind the beloved character, who has now allegedly been replaced by an obsessive rival. Confused? We'll try to break it down for you.

What happened to Lana in 'Dress to Impress'? She can be found in a secret room.

The recent developments, which have seen Lana go missing and be replaced by a new nail lady named Lina, are just the tip of her lore iceberg — however, they've definitely caught fans' attention like never before.

An update to the game on Aug. 30, 2024 shocked players when they realized that Lana was no longer sitting at her salon table, ready to paint their nails. Instead, they were greeted by the sight of Lana's tipped-over salon chair, a ton of moving boxes, and a bulletin board post advertising an open position for a nail technician.

And while the moving boxes suggested that Lana decided to quit on her own volition, the tipped chair hinted that something sinister may have happened. This fear was confirmed when fans discovered a secret room inside the Dress to Impress lobby, which could only be accessed by walking through an unassuming clothing shelf along the wall.

Upon entering the secret dungeon, players found Lana (or her doppelgänger, which is a whole other can of worms) locked inside a jail cell surrounded by cryptic writing on the walls. Some of the writing read, "Where is she?" and, "Her name is like mine, but she's so different."

Who is Lina in 'Dress to Impress'?

These mysterious notes, along with a diary entry also found inside the hidden room, led players to a new character named Lina. Her Roblox profile originally read, "I've always wanted to work for them — yet she was in my way. When she suddenly disappeared one day, I asked to fill in the gaps she had left behind her... of course, a salon can't function without the owner. I have a feeling everything I've worked for is just temporary."

In the days following the update, Lina became the new face of the Dress to Impress nail salon, taking over Lana's position seamlessly.

However, just like Lina's Roblox bio suggests, fans think that her role in the Dress to Impress salon may be temporary. Rumors, which have reportedly been confirmed by one of the developers of the popular Roblox game, have stated that Lana may be returning in a scary Halloween update.

In a Q&A session hosted by Lana on a Dress to Impress forum, as reported by YouTuber CallMeHaley, the character suggested that she would be getting her revenge on "All Hallow's Eve," or Halloween.