Bluey, Everyone's Favorite Australian Blue Healer Cattle Dog, Will Return for Season 4

Multi-award winning series Bluey premiered on October 1, 2018, and has aired over 150 episodes since then, with three seasons, the most recent of which originally aired on June 23, 2022.

The story follows the life of a six-year-old Australian Blue Heeler Cattle dog named Bluey. She's energetic and always happy to play, and she lives with her dad, mum, and four-year-old sister, Bingo. Designed for children between five and ten, the show has humor and lessons for parents and children. When will season 4 of Bluey air?