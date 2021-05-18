Some Fans of 'Bluey' Still Don't Know if the Young Pup Is a Boy or a Girl

If you have a kid between the ages of 1 and 8, then you probably know a thing or two about the Disney Junior show Bluey . But even if you have seen every episode of the warm-hearted Australian animated series, you and your kids might still be confused, or at least curious, about whether Bluey is a boy or a girl.

The show follows a dog named Bluey whose parents and younger sibling Bingo live their lives as any other family of four would. The parents play with their kids, and sometimes also look for ways to relax on the couch while doing so. They go on family trips in the car, which has a backseat full of broken crayons and cookie crumbs, like most parents' real-life family cars.

And each episode has a little sentimental moment to make you tear up. As a result, kids and adults alike seem to love Bluey.