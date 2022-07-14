When Is 'Bluey' Season 3 Coming to Disney Plus? Mark Your Calendars, Parents
The wait is almost over, parents and kids! That's because Bluey Season 3 is coming to Disney Plus sooner than you might think. Ever since Disney first started airing the Australian cartoon in 2019, families in the U.S. have fallen into love with the family of blue heelers — which consists of Dad (Bandit), Mum (Chilli), and sisters Bluey and Bingo.
Each episode features the adventurous family engaging in imaginative play and games, intertwined with touching life lessons. So it's not surprising viewers are clamoring for new episodes. But when can fans expect Season 3 of Bluey to drop on Disney Plus?
When is 'Bluey' Season 3 coming to Disney Plus?
Mark your calendars, folks — because Season 3 of Bluey is coming to Disney Plus on Aug. 10, 2022. The third installment of the show will actually arrive in two parts, with the first 25, 7-minute episodes dropping in August and the other half coming later in 2022. Additionally, Bluey Season 3 will begin airing on Disney Channel and Disney Junior later this year.
“Love for Bluey has exploded among viewers across the globe, and we’re delighted to debut another exciting season that will give fans more opportunities to spend time with Bluey and family,” Henrietta Hurford-Jones, BBC Studios’ director of children’s content partnerships said in a statement. “We’re so happy to be working with a partner like Disney that shares our enthusiasm for the series, which has become part of the cultural zeitgeist and a co-viewing winner worldwide.”
Executive producers Charlie Aspinwall and Daley Pearson added: ”We’ve been creating Bluey together for over five years at Ludo and every day is a privilege to turn up and create the show with each artist at the studio. We love this crew, we love this cast and we’re so proud and happy that their work is being welcomed and loved by homes around the world.”
Wackadoo! We can't wait to see what adventures Bluey, her friends, and family will embark on next. In the meantime, you can catch up on Season 1 and Season 2 on Disney Plus.
