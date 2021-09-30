This Sad ‘Bluey’ Fan Theory Proves Just How Thoughtful the Show Really Is

Australian kids cartoon Bluey has pretty much taken the world by storm. The show, which airs on Disney Junior and Disney Plus in the U.S., is so complex that TikTokers are even pointing out rainbow baby fan theories about the show's titular character.

What is the 'Bluey' rainbow baby TikTok theory?

If you aren't familiar with the term "rainbow baby," it's a term some people use to refer to a child who is born to a couple after they suffer a miscarriage. And there's a theory that originated on TikTok that suggests that Bluey is a rainbow baby.

TikTok user @world.shaker is a big-time Bluey fan, which is very understandable because despite being a children's show, there's genuine enthusiasm in the program. It centers on a family of dingoes and has probably done more to help promote healthy families and home lives than anything else on TV in recent history.

And that's because, as @world.shaker points out, Bluey doesn't shy away from controversial or uncomfortable topics. He references several episodes in his TikTok that display the show's willingness to delve into delicate subject matter before getting to the "Rainbow Baby" episode.

The sixteenth entry in the series' second season shows Bluey and her younger sister, Bingo, pretending to be parents. Bingo has a balloon tucked inside of a shirt because she's playing pregnant. The balloon then pops and the kids' Dad, Bandit, instantly grabs his wife Chilli's hand to comfort her.

@world.shaker states that nothing on the show is done accidentally, especially when it comes to showing specific characters on-screen during key moments. After all, the show is animated, so it's not like there's an extra just standing around who gets picked up by the camera. Everyone is literally drawn into the scene.

So to show Bandit comforting Chilli after Bingo's "play baby" pops speaks volumes about what the couple may have endured before Bluey was born. It also explains why they're such awesome parents and are so willing to engage in a variety of silly games with their kids, however inconvenient they may be at times.

