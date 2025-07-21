Why Did Far-Right Influencer Nick Fuentes Turn on President Donald Trump? The media personality supported the president throughout his entire campaign for a second term. By Diego Peralta Published July 21 2025, 9:36 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/ Jake Shields' Fight Back Podcast

There's no denying that Donald Trump has gathered many supporters during his time as President of the United States. One of his most vocal loyalists was Nick Fuentes, a far-right social media influencer who used his platform to support conservative narratives. At one point, Nick was verified on Truth Social, the platform owned by Donald Trump, per Axios.

Having his conservative speech banned from multiple social media platforms wasn't enough for Nick. His need for Trump's validation would end soon enough, thanks to the aftermath of an extremely controversial criminal case. Why did Nick Fuentes turn on the president? Here's what we know about why the far-right content creator spoke against the man he supported for years.

Why did Nick Fuentes turn on President Trump?

According to Newsweek, on an episode of his America First podcast, Nick Fuentes lashed out against President Donald Trump due to the politician's attitudes toward the Jeffrey Epstein case. The deceased sex offender was accused of sex trafficking when he reportedly took his own life in prison. Epstein allegedly had a list of the wealthy clients who were connected to his sex trafficking scheme. According to a different Newsweek report, Trump told his supporters he would reveal this list when he was elected.

The president never did such a thing. Nick had supported President Trump in many instances. When the Republican candidate officially became the President of the United States for the second time in his career, Nick gained media attention due to a controversial post he made on social media regarding the autonomy and physical integrity of women. But the politician's refusal to release the Epstein client list caused Nick Fuentes to denounce him publicly.

What did Nick Fuentes say in his rant against President Trump?

Nick Fuentes didn't hold back when speaking against President Donald Trump in a social media video. According to Newsweek, the far-right influencer stated that "when (people) look back on the history of populism in America, we are going to look back on the MAGA movement as the biggest scam in history." The fact that Trump refused to share details about the Epstein list, with the DOJ and FBI going as far as claiming that it doesn't exist (according to BBC), turned out to be surprising for Fuentes.

After speaking against the Make America Great Again movement, Nick was also passionate about expressing what he felt for their leader: "When we look back in history, we will see Trump as a scam artist who served as a vehicle for this rather than the other way around. We were not the vehicle for Trump, Trump was the vehicle for all of us," Fuentes stated. Before the Epstein scandal, Nick used to be so vocal regarding his support for MAGA that he got banned from TikTok and Instagram.