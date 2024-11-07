Home > Human Interest The Hateful "Your Body, My Choice" Meme Is Gaining Momentum Online — What Does It Mean? "Men win again and yes, we control your bodies." By Distractify Staff Published Nov. 7 2024, 1:26 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Right Wing Watch (video still); Twitter/@NickJFuentes

Nick Fuentes is probably not very fun at parties. The 26-year-old far-right political pundit appears to subsist mostly on hate, which can obviously ruin the vibe of a solid hangout session. Imagine trying to narrow down your picks from the charcuterie while a white nationalist waxes poetic about Adolf Hitler. No thanks!

This rage-filled self-identifying incel isn't just antisemitic, he has also openly discussed his desire to marry a 16-year-old girl because that's "right when the milk is good." Fuentes has grown more emboldened since Trump was re-elected in November 2024. What does the "your body, my choice" meme mean? Here's what we know.

What's the deal with the your body, my choice meme? Nick Fuentes can't get enough of it.

Fuentes's obsession with women is certainly nothing new. His flavor of misogyny is all over the internet, and the world in general. It's almost more offensive that he can't even string together something original to rant and rave about. He's particularly enraged by abortion which stems from the fact that Fuentes is a Catholic integralist who believes the church should be the basis of all public laws.

On X you'll find Fuentes posting things like, "Women are willing to destroy the economy, open the borders, and plunge the world into a nuclear war ... As long as they get to have their abortions." After Trump was clearly going to win in 2024, Fuentes wrote, "I’d just like to take the opportunity to thank men for saving this country from stupid b-----s who wanted to destroy the world to keep abortion."

Many people truly believe abortion is murder, which is helpful when trying to understand some anti-choice rhetoric. It appears as if Fuentes is far more interested in having authority over women, as noted by his rallying cry of "your body, my choice." In one video he yells, "Hey b---h, we control your bodies," while stitching together footage of women at a rally. "Men win again and yes, we control your bodies," he declares while laughing maniacally. "It's your body, my choice." Well, not quite.

Women lose again! Your body, OUR CHOICE 😂 that ceiling is made out of BRICK! pic.twitter.com/bzbevfbc9A — Fuentes Updates (@FuentesUpdates) November 6, 2024 Source: Twitter/@FuentesUpdates

Hey Nick Fuentes, seven states voted to protect abortion rights in 2024!

At the risk of embarrassing Fuentes, we feel compelled to point out that in 2024, seven states passed ballot measures that will protect abortion rights. According to The New York Times, Maryland, Missouri, Arizona, Colorado, New York, and Nebraska all added amendments to their state Constitutions that protect abortion rights. It's possible Fuentes isn't aware of the fact that each state has their own Constitution. Well, they do!