Distractify
Home > Human Interest

A Raid on Andrew Tate's House Led to the Manosphere Influencer Getting Arrested Again

Andrew Tate and his brother were one of six people arrested. Charges include producing pornography with minors.

Jennifer Tisdale - Author
By

Published Aug. 22 2024, 12:06 p.m. ET

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate in police custody in Romania
Source: Getty Images

On July 5, 2024, an excited Andrew Tate announced that after being forced to stay in Romania for three years, he and his brother Tristan Tate were allowed to leave the country. In a video uploaded to X (formerly Twitter), he called the case a sham and then said he could go anywhere he wanted. This decision was later overturned.

Article continues below advertisement

The former kickboxer and his brother are "awaiting trial on charges of human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women," per the Associated Press. To no one's surprise, in August 2024 Tate was arrested again. Romanian authorities conducted a raid on his house and promptly took the self-described misogynist into custody. What did he allegedly do now? Here's what we know.

Andrew Tate (C) is led by police officers into the Court of Appeal building in Bucharest, Romania on March 12, 2024
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

Andrew Tate was arrested again.

Romania's anti-organized crime agency, DIICOT, searched four homes in Bucharest and nearby Ilfov county on Aug. 21. They were investigating "allegations of human trafficking, the trafficking of minors, sexual intercourse with a minor, influencing statements, and money laundering," per the AP.

Tate, his brother Tristan, and four others were arrested and held for 24 hours during the searches, reported Arab News. "The Tate brothers have been issued a proposal for 30 days preventative arrest by the Romanian DIICOT," said a lawyer for the siblings in a statement. Preventative arrest is the "practice of incarcerating accused individuals before trial on the assumption that their release would not be in the best interest of society," per Britannica.

Article continues below advertisement

DIICOT claims that two of the accused individuals were using the "loverboy method" to coerce 34 victims into making pornography. This method involves convincing someone you are in a relationship with them in order to convince them to do whatever you want. Said pornography was sold online, which resulted in a profit of $2.8 million.

There is also a claim that one defendant forced a 17-year-old to produce pornography in Britain and Romania, which earned the defendant $1.5 million. DIICOT alleges this same defendant was sexually assaulting a 15-year-old. While Tate and his brother were being arrested, he told the media, "What I’ve done wrong, who knows?"

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Andrew Tate's Net Worth Isn't as High as He Claims it Is

Andrew Tate Has Contradicted Himself When Asked About His Children — Does He Have Any?

Like His Brother Andrew, Tristan Tate Is Facing Serious Charges — Where Is He Now?

Latest Human Interest News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.