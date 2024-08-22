Home > Human Interest A Raid on Andrew Tate's House Led to the Manosphere Influencer Getting Arrested Again Andrew Tate and his brother were one of six people arrested. Charges include producing pornography with minors. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 22 2024, 12:06 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

On July 5, 2024, an excited Andrew Tate announced that after being forced to stay in Romania for three years, he and his brother Tristan Tate were allowed to leave the country. In a video uploaded to X (formerly Twitter), he called the case a sham and then said he could go anywhere he wanted. This decision was later overturned.

The former kickboxer and his brother are "awaiting trial on charges of human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women," per the Associated Press. To no one's surprise, in August 2024 Tate was arrested again. Romanian authorities conducted a raid on his house and promptly took the self-described misogynist into custody. What did he allegedly do now? Here's what we know.

Romania's anti-organized crime agency, DIICOT, searched four homes in Bucharest and nearby Ilfov county on Aug. 21. They were investigating "allegations of human trafficking, the trafficking of minors, sexual intercourse with a minor, influencing statements, and money laundering," per the AP.

Tate, his brother Tristan, and four others were arrested and held for 24 hours during the searches, reported Arab News. "The Tate brothers have been issued a proposal for 30 days preventative arrest by the Romanian DIICOT," said a lawyer for the siblings in a statement. Preventative arrest is the "practice of incarcerating accused individuals before trial on the assumption that their release would not be in the best interest of society," per Britannica.

DIICOT claims that two of the accused individuals were using the "loverboy method" to coerce 34 victims into making pornography. This method involves convincing someone you are in a relationship with them in order to convince them to do whatever you want. Said pornography was sold online, which resulted in a profit of $2.8 million.