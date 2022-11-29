Kanye West Left Tim Pool's Podcast Mid-Interview After Being Questioned About His Antisemitic Beliefs

"It was like American History X, like my head was on the side of the curb, and the exact people that I called out kick my head," Ye claimed of the treatment he received from the aforementioned groups after he began expressing antisemitic views.

In an attempt to sympathize with the rapper, Tim said, "I think they’ve been extremely unfair to you." Which spurred Ye to clarify who he meant by “they”; Tim said that he meant "the corporate press." This perturbed Ye, who asked "Who is 'they,' though?"