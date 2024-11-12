Home > News > Politics Nick Fuentes's House Is Still Standing, but It Does Seem Like He Was Doxxed Nick Fuentes is a white supremacist, and now he's a white supremacist whose address is on the internet. By Joseph Allen Published Nov. 12 2024, 12:53 p.m. ET Source: Twitter/@NickJFuentes

For most people, being called a white supremacist is an insult. It's the kind of thing that seems out of pocket and unfair. Nazis, neo-Nazis, and other white supremacists justly have a pretty bad reputation. Nick Fuentes, though, doesn't seem to mind being looped in with them. The far-right influencer has made a name out of being a firebrand in conservative circles, and recently tweeted "your body, my choice" following Donald Trump's election victory.

Needless to say, Fuentes has made a few enemies on the internet, and now, it seems those enemies are fighting back. Fuentes has been doxxed, and now, rumors are swirling that his house was burned down. Here's what we know about whether that's true.

Did Nick Fuentes's house burn down?

While rumors have been swirling online that Fuentes's house burned down, there doesn't seem to be any truth behind that rumor. For now, it seems that his house is still standing. The reason his house could have burned down, though, is that someone found his address and other personal information and chose to post it online. This practice, which is often referred to as doxxing, is usually frowned upon, but plenty of people are celebrating it in Fuentes's case.

That celebration is largely because Fuentes has delighted in suggesting that he should have control over others. Now, the women whose bodies he's suggested he should have domain over are spreading his address all over the internet, which will almost undoubtedly make it more unsafe for Fuentes to be at home. Even if no one has burned his house down yet, there's a real possibility that someone could.

Nick Fuentes's house has been posted on Google Maps.

People are posting pretty explicit images of Fuentes's location, and have also shared his address and his phone number. This kind of doxxing is usually an excuse for all sorts of people to harass you either over the phone or in person, and it's one of the major downsides of life on the internet. While doxxing is usually not something people celebrate, though, there's definitely a certain glee in Fuentes's case among some on the left.

Apparently, Neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes, the “your body, my choice” guy had his house set on fire and the TikTok comments from women responding to videos about it are the best. pic.twitter.com/cgfUzpwgcG — Alternate Media Watchers (@AltMediaWatch) November 11, 2024 Source: Twitter/@AltMediaWatch

"I just saw a woman on TikTok who knows Nick Fuentes's mother say that due to the doxxing, he's currently staying with his mother at her home. Got doxxed for his hatred of women, and a woman is helping him through it. A woman is where he ran for safety," one person wrote on Twitter, noting the irony.

"Nick Fuentes put my picture and info in a video and said I should be killed and ground up into dust, and as a result I ended up on a neo-nazi kill list. I don’t support doxxing but I very much support Karma," another person added.