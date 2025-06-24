Trump Drops F-Bomb While Discussing Iran and Israel’s Possible Ceasefire Violations Trump previously said he believed the "ceasefire is unlimited" and predicted it would "go on forever," By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 24 2025, 9:55 a.m. ET Source: Mega

To say President Donald Trump doesn't always think before he speaks would be an understatement. But one unfiltered comment from him, lashing over Iran and Israel going back and forth over plans for a ceasefire, seemed to rub him the wrong way even more.

During an interview about the possible ceasefire, Trump expressed himself by using with colorful choice of words. Here's what to know.



Donald Trump used the F-bomb during an interview regarding his frustrations with Iran and Israel.

On Tuesday, June 24, 2025, Trump was headed on a flight from the White House to the NATO summit at The Hague when he was approached by a journalist about Iran and Israel possibly violating a ceasefire he on Monday, June 23. The president expressed his frustrations toward both countries, stating that he believed both violated how he wanted the ceasefire to go.

"I think they both violated it," Trump told the reporter. "I’m not sure they did it intentionally. They couldn’t rein people back. I don’t like the fact that Israel went out this morning at all, and I’m going to see if I can stop it." He added that he felt both Iran and Israel were "ridiculous" for how they were behaving and used the F-bomb to further share how annoyed he was by them.

"We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the f--k they’re doing," Trump declared. "Do you understand that?” According to MSNBC, the Republican politician's use of the F-word after he shared on Truth Social, "CONGRATULATIONS WORLD, IT’S TIME FOR PEACE!” He then followed up with multiple posts where he proclaimed there would be a "Complete and Total CEASEFIRE” and took credit for bringing the conflicting countries together.