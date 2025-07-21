TikTok Users Are Claiming That Trump Has Four Days Left in Office, but Why Is That? The rumors don't seem to have any basis in reality. By Joseph Allen Published July 21 2025, 10:23 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Although we're just six months in President Trump's second term in office, it seems that some people online are ready for the country to move on. In a viral video on TikTok, one user claimed that Trump had just four days left in office. That claim has now spread like wildfire across the internet, and it's naturally led some people to ask some questions.

Article continues below advertisement

Among the questions that TikTok users had was whether there was any truth to this rumor, and why it has come about. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Why does Trump have four days left?

Although the rumor that Trump has just four days left in office has circulated pretty widely on social media, there's not a whole lot of concrete evidence to back it up. The rumor doesn't have much of an explanation, and most of the videos that are related to the trend seem to just be celebrating the news that Trump will soon be out of office. If you're one of the people celebrating, though, it might make sense to hold your horses.

That's because there's no evidence that Trump's term in office is ending any time soon. His term will not end until a new president is inaugurated in January of 2029, and the only other ways that he could be removed from office are via impeachment, resignation, or his death. While we do know that his recent diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency has some comorbidities, it would be an overreaction to say that Trump is on death's door.

Article continues below advertisement

For now, then, those who wish Trump were no longer in office should not rely on rumors that are spreading on TikTok. Although it's not a full-blown conspiracy because there seems to be very little even pseudo-evidence supporting it, this kind of thinking is almost always a way to avoid doing the actual hard work that would be required to push back against the president, if that's what you want to do.

Article continues below advertisement

It's possible, of course, that Trump could be out of office sooner than any of us expect. He is one of the oldest presidents in the history of the office, and we now know that he has at least some health issues. He's also, at least in July of 2025, pretty unpopular, and while the Republican Party has thus far supported him through everything, it's possible that he could eventually lose their support and get impeached.

Those are all possibilities, but they certainly aren't things that anyone should hope for or rely on. Instead, whose who are worried about what Trump might do in office should spend their time thinking about how they might prevent the worst from happening.