Hulk Hogan Was a Wrestling Legend, but His Reputation Was Tarnished by Lie After Lie Did he really kill Andre the Giant? By Ivy Griffith Published July 24 2025, 3:46 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Terry Gene Bollea, known to fans as Hulk Hogan, died on July 24, 2025, at the age of 71 years old. The man was a legend in the wrestling world, and even had a booming reality television star and a household name before controversies kneecapped his reputation.

Article continues below advertisement

But through the years, Hulk was accused of a number of lies, with some much more consequential than others. Which seems like an odd thing to do for someone who was already a major public figure, beloved by millions. Here's what we know about the lies Hulk was accused of.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Hulk Hogan has been accused of some wild lies through the years.

Throughout the years, Hulk has been accused of telling many lies. Some of them are provable, and some of them are not. They range from completely inane to very consequential. Here are some of the highlights.

First, we'll start with some bizarre and inane ones. There was the time when Hulk claimed that he had wrestled 400 days in one year, and blamed time zone changes for the extra days (via TJR Wrestling). Of course, it doesn't pass the sniff test. And then there was the time when he claimed that Metallica wanted him in the band. However, Metallica founder Lars Ulrich later said he never knew Hulk and had no recollection of working with him at any point (via Parade).

Article continues below advertisement

But some of the lies were a little more serious. Like the time he talked about a famed match-up between himself and Andre the Giant. He claimed that Andre weighed 600 lbs., while the wrestler weighed in at nearly 100 lbs. lighter, and that he slammed Andre so hard that he broke 18 muscles in his back, killing the star wrestler days later (via Wrestling News). Hulk and Andre faced off in 1988, and Andre died in 1993 from unrelated causes (via Biography.com).

Article continues below advertisement

Fans have noticed the lies. There's even a fan "best of" for Hulk's lies.

And the lies don't stop there. Fans and/or critics of Hulk have even gathered on Reddit to recall some of his most outrageous lies through the years.

One fan recalled how Hulk claimed, "Undertaker nearly paralyzed him with a Tombstone that came nowhere near the mat." Another fan mused, "He claimed in a fairly recent interview that back in the '80s, he 'turned down offers' to sleep with both Madonna and Cher."

Article continues below advertisement

One fan wrote about, "The story from the Rogan podcast about Kurt Angle being green back in 2002 and him having to guide him and direct through the match." In 2002, Kurt was at the top of his career, and likely needed no guiding from Hulk, whose career was already on the decline before he retired in 2012.