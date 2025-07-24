Brooke and Hulk Hogan Were Estranged for Years — Why She Cut off Him and Her Mom, Linda The pro wrestler's daughter reportedly went no contact with him and his ex-wife for "completely separate reasons." By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 24 2025, 4:27 p.m. ET Source: VH1

Wrestling phenom Hulk Hogan’s contributions to the sport, from his bandana to his affinity for ripping his shirt off, will never be forgotten by those who watched him in the ring. However, in addition to his time in WWE, WCW, and on the big screen, those who were around in the early 2000s remember Hulk bringing his family into the reality TV sphere with his VH1 series, Hogan Knows Best.

His pivot into reality TV introduced fans to his life as a husband and father. Hulk starred in the series alongside his ex-wife, Linda Claridge (nee Hogan), and their children, Brooke and Nick Hogan. Unfortunately, the hit show marked the beginning of a tumultuous relationship within the family. In the months leading up to Hulk’s July 2025 death, Brooke confirmed she was estranged from both of her parents. Here’s what to know about the Hogan family’s drama.

Why did Brooke Hogan become estranged from her parents, Hulk and Linda Hogan?

Brooke discussed her estrangement from her family on social media. In March 2025, she responded to her Linda's claims via her Instagram Stories that she cut both her and Hulk off after a fight between Brooke and her dad that reportedly happened around 2017. According to Page Six, Linda revealed that Brooke didn't even reach out to her nor her ex-husband after she married to hockey player Steven Oleksy in 2022 and gave birth to twins in March 2025.

"It’s been 15 however long years since I left Hulk Hogan and my family is the worst mess,” Linda disclosed. "Brooke doesn’t talk to us. She had twins, she got married [and] she didn’t tell us." Brooke responded to her mom's claims via Instagram and stated that she and Hulk were both responsible for why she distanced herself from the family.

In the post, the "About Us" singer said she went no contact with both of her parents for "completely separate reasons." Brooke also accused Hulk and Linda of abusing her during her childhood. “I have been EXTREMELY verbally and mentally abused since childhood,” she wrote in the 7-page post. "Sadly, it would frequently turn physical. And sometimes it’s not by the person you would assume, abuse comes in all shapes and sizes."

"This vicious pattern has robbed me of any sense of self-esteem or confidence I’ve trained to pretend to have," she continued.

Brooke Hogan hadn't spoken to her late father, Hulk Hogan, since 2023.

Four months after confirming she went no contact with her parents, Hulk, real name Terry Bollea, died. According to TMZ, Brooke and Hulk's final conversation happened two weeks before he married his third wife, Sky Daily Hogan, in 2023. A source shared with the outlet that Brooke wanted Hulk to rest in his old age and stop working as much, but he wasn't interested in hearing what she had to say. They reportedly hadn't spoken since.