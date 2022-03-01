Linda Hogan Was Dating Charlie Hill Back in the 2010s — Does She Have a Boyfriend Now?

In the second half of 2007, Linda Hogan filed for divorce from pro wrestler Hulk Hogan — unleashing the kind of media frenzy reserved for fellow A-listers like Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman and Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

The stars, who appeared on Hogan Knows Best alongside their two kids, Brooke and Nick Hogan, parted ways because of cheating allegations. Hulk and Brooke's friend, Christiane Plante, were rumored to be dating at the time. Does Linda have a new boyfriend now?