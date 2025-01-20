Brooke Hogan Kept Her Marriage to Hockey Player Steven Oleksy a Secret for One Year "I just don't want to let the clause of fame sink its teeth into our relationship." By Anna Quintana Published Jan. 20 2025, 11:50 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

Brooke Hogan grew up in the public eye as the daughter of professional wrestling icon Hulk Hogan. She went on to star in the reality show, Hogan Knows Best, with her family in the early 2000s, before launching her pop music career.

However, Brooke has been keeping a low profile for the past few years, so it was a surprise to her fans when she announced she was married in December 2023 — and the ceremony took place a year earlier. So, what do we know about Brooke's husband and their marriage? Keep reading to find out.

Source: Instagram

Brooke Hogan married to professional hockey player Steven Oleksy in June 2022.

In December 2023, Brooke revealed she was a married woman and gushed about her husband, former NHL player Steven Oleksy. "A rare sighting of the husband. We like to keep to ourselves, but somehow the news is out. So here he is, people: The kindest, sweetest badass you'll ever meet. I'm really lucky. God did me a solid on this one," she wrote on Instagram. "Now back to our regularly scheduled privacy."

Steven made his NHL debut in 2013 for the Washington Capitals and went on to play for several teams including the Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks. He eventually moved to the ECHL, playing for the Orlando Solar Bears.

"Even though we did TV and we, you know, we had that whole life, I really like kind of being a hermit crab," she told TMZ in 2024. "I was like, 'the one thing that feels like it's just so untouched and it's so pure, I just don't want to let the clause of fame sink its teeth into our relationship."

The couple welcomed twins in January 2025.

In another surprise to fans, Brooke announced she welcomed twins with her husband in January 2025, successfully keeping her pregnancy under wraps. "So... just been staying off socials cooking these two cuties," she wrote of welcoming her kids on January 15, 2025.

Source: Instagram

Brooke and Steven are now the proud parents of fraternal twins, Oliver Andrew Oleksy and Molly Gene Oleksy. "Our hearts have been made whole by the arrival of these two sweet souls we get to love. God is good," Brooke added.

It remains unclear if Brooke's twins will meet their famous grandfather as Brooke opened up about missing Hulk Hogan's wedding to his third wife Sky Daily (who is 25 years his junior) in November 2023. "As many of you know, I value my privacy but unfortunately, a lot of media outlets are making assumptions as to why I did not attend my father’s third wedding," she explained. "as we all experience this with our own families, the dynamics of the family unit continuously change over the years."