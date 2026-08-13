Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Are Teachers, and Abby is Now Married! Public records obtained by 'Today' reveal Abby tied the knot with a man named Josh Bowling in 2021. By Mark Pygas Published Aug. 13 2026, 12:11 p.m. ET Source: TLC/YouTube

Since their birth on March 7, 1990, conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel have been subject to plenty of media coverage. The pair, who are dicephalic parapagus twins (having two heads on one torso), first appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show in April 1996; later that same month and in September 1998, the two were featured in the now-defunct Life magazine.

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During their teens, Abby and Brittany landed their own reality series on TLC — the network often produces content that puts unique individuals at the center, allowing them to discuss their lives and rare health issues. The twins' show ran for one season and detailed their time before, during, and after college graduation. That was over 10 years ago, so what are Abby and Brittany Hensel doing now? Keep reading to find out!

Source: TLC/YouTube Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel on their reality series in 2012.

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Where are conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel now? Were they separated?

Unlike with other sets of conjoined twins who can be separated via surgery, Abby and Brittany's parents decided against the operation after learning that it was doubtful both girls would survive the procedure.

The sisters share many vital organs, including an enlarged liver, a bladder, a diaphragm, both reproductive and digestive systems, and intestines. Each twin controls one arm and one leg, which requires a great deal of cooperation to complete simple tasks such as walking, running, and driving a car.

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Abby and Brittany were born and raised in Minnesota, graduating from Mayer Lutheran High School in 2008. After, the twins attended Bethel University in Arden Hills, Minn., majoring in education. By 2012, Abby and Brittany were college graduates and officially entering the next phase of life — adulthood.

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Following their college graduation and the conclusion of their TLC series, Abby and Brittany Hensel stepped away from the public eye. Thus, we can assume that Abby and Brittany want to live ordinary lives out of the limelight, which is completely understandable based on the heavy media coverage they were subject to during adolescence.

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What do Abby and Brittany Hensel do for a living?

Today, Abby and Brittany are elementary school teachers in New Brighton, Minn. The twins teach fifth grade and their students absolutely adore them. Although Abby and Brittany have separate degrees and two teaching licenses, they previously explained that they share a paycheck.

"Obviously, right away, we understand that we are going to get one salary because we're doing the job of one person," Abby told BBC in 2013. She added, "As maybe experience comes in, we'd like to negotiate a little bit, considering we have two degrees and because we are able to give two different perspectives or teach in two different ways."

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In 2018, Abby and Brittany revealed that the school that hired them offered them two contracts — since they were working part-time, they weren't receiving a full salary. Their compensation was split in two, meaning Abby and Brittany each got half.

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Are conjoined Hensel twins Abby and Brittany married?

In March 2024, it was revealed that Abby had tied the knot with Josh Bowling in 2021. Josh is a United States Army veteran turned nurse, per public records obtained by Today. Because polygamy is outlawed in all U.S. states, only one sister can legally marry Josh.

The confirmation of their marriage comes nearly a year after swirling rumors hinted the girls had married a man (now revealed to be Josh) in a spiritual ceremony. In April 2023, the girls posted a TikTok video with a montage of photos of them in a wedding dress and posing with a man. It is now believed those videos were of Abby and Josh's actual wedding.

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