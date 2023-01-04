Wanna Feel Old? Let's Check in With the Gosselin Kids From 'Jon & Kate Plus 8'!

As of August 2021, both Hannah and Collin live with their father Jon and rarely speak to Kate. In an interview with ET Online, Hannah explained that she alway felt closer to her dad than her mom. She never had to fight for attention when it came to Jon. Collin's decision came after he was sent to an institution for three years by Kate so they could work on his "special needs," per CBS News. Their relationship was fractured because of that and their time on television, so Collin opted to stick with Jon.