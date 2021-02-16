Kate Gosselin Reportedly Sold Her Pennsylvania Home Due to Money Problems

Even though the TLC reality show Jon & Kate Plus 8 has come and gone, the stars of the show are still making headlines. Jon Gosselin has moved on with his love life and has dated since his breakup with Kate. But Kate Gosselin has also made some moves and even though she has dated, she's still single.

Plus, all of Jon and Kate's kids are growing up so fast. It's so insane to think that twins Cara and Mady are taking on college in a whole new chapter of their lives. There aren't enough crying emojis for this.