Hannah Gosselin on Moving out of Her Mom's Place: "I Just Wanted to Live With My Dad"

Reality TV veteran Jon Gosselin took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 to wish a happy birthday to Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel, and Leah, the sextuplets he shares with his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin.

Jon & Kate Plus 8, the reality TV show that aired on TLC between 2007 and 2009, and Kate Plus 8, which ran between 2010 and 2017, offered a glimpse into the everyday life of the Gosselins. Hannah, now an aspiring businesswoman, last appeared on Season 4 of Kate Plus 8.