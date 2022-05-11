Hannah Gosselin on Moving out of Her Mom's Place: "I Just Wanted to Live With My Dad"By Leila Kozma
May. 11 2022, Published 9:14 a.m. ET
Reality TV veteran Jon Gosselin took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 to wish a happy birthday to Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel, and Leah, the sextuplets he shares with his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin.
Jon & Kate Plus 8, the reality TV show that aired on TLC between 2007 and 2009, and Kate Plus 8, which ran between 2010 and 2017, offered a glimpse into the everyday life of the Gosselins. Hannah, now an aspiring businesswoman, last appeared on Season 4 of Kate Plus 8.
Hannah Gosselin now lives with her dad, Jon Gosselin. Why did she leave Kate?
The last time viewers got the chance to catch a glimpse of Hannah Gosselin on a TV screen was circa 2015, back when Season 4 of Kate Plus 8 was broadcast on TLC. For most of the filming, Hannah lived with her mom.
Like her seven siblings — Jon and Kate also share two 21-year-old daughters, Madelyn and Cara — Hannah spent her early childhood years in Hershey, Pa. At least some of the kids attended the Lancaster Country Day School in Lancaster, Pa.
Kate and Jon finalized their divorce in December 2009 after 10 and a half years of marriage. However, the media showdown was far from over. Kate and Jon got caught up in a custody battle spanning a decade, with Jon securing the custody of Collin and Hannah in September 2018. Hannah has lived with Jon in Pennsylvania since then. Hannah opened up about the real reasons behind the decision in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.
"I chose to live with my dad. I feel like I just made the choice for myself. I have always been closer with my dad, and we've always had a strong, good relationship," Hannah said. "It's a lot, growing up in a very busy household with lots of kids. And there's not really a one-on-one relationship, for attention, that you have with your parent. I felt like my dad gave me that attention and a feeling like I had a good, solid relationship with a parent."
As Hannah explained, she wanted to spend more time in a slightly quieter household with her dad. "It was a difficult decision, leaving my siblings. I did not want to be separated from them, or even, like, live in a different household than them," she said. "But I just feel like there was unfair treatment in my mom's house, and I just wanted to live with my dad."
As Hannah emphasized in the interview, she is still in touch with her mom, and they do check in on each other regularly. Kate now lives in Troutman, N.C., with Aaden, Alexis, Joel, and Leah.
A registered nurse, she started looking for work around the same time as Kate Plus Date wrapped in 2019. Her and Jon's oldest daughters, Mady and Cara, are both college students. Mady attends Syracuse University, while Cara majors in Interdisciplinary Math and Economics at Fordham University.