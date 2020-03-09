Kate Didn't Find Love on 'Kate Plus Date' so What's Next?

The Gosselins are one of those families who were at the right place at the right time, with the right number of kids. At least, that's how we imagine Kate Gosselin landed a spot on TLC with Jon and Kate Plus 8 back in 2007, before her family affair devolved into a number of spinoffs — most recently, Kate Plus Date.

Kate Plus Date followed the blonde mother of eight as she tried to navigate the dating field, following her very messy and public divorce from ex-husband Jon Gosselin.

Alas, she couldn't find love on the series. But now, in 2020, did she find a boyfriend? It looks like Kate may have a few other things to worry about.