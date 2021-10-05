Ron DeSantis and His Wife, Casey, Have Been Together for Over a Decade

Jill Casey DeSantis is the current First Lady of Florida and the wife of Governor Ron DeSantis. Originally from Troy, OH, Casey studied at the College of Charleston and received a Bachelor of Science degree in economics as well as a minor in French.

In the early days of her career, Casey hosted television programs such as On the Tee and PGA Tour Today. She also worked in local news at WJXT and for nationally syndicated networks such as CNN.