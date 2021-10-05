Ron DeSantis and His Wife, Casey, Have Been Together for Over a Decade

Ron DeSantis and His Wife, Casey, Have Been Together for Over a DecadeBy Chris Barilla
Oct. 5 2021, Published 12:36 p.m. ET
Ever since he assumed office as the governor of Florida in 2019, Ron DeSantis has quickly become one of the most polarizing figures in current U.S. politics. Whether it be for his controversial support of former President Donald Trump, his lax take on COVID-19 restrictions, or a myriad of other issues, Ron's name has become a core part of the left vs. right debate within the nation.
His politics aside, Ron is also a family man who has been married for roughly 10 years and has three children. So, what do we know about his wife and kids? Keep reading to find out.
Who is Ron DeSantis's wife? He and Casey DeSantis have been married for about a decade.
Jill Casey DeSantis is the current First Lady of Florida and the wife of Governor Ron DeSantis. Originally from Troy, OH, Casey studied at the College of Charleston and received a Bachelor of Science degree in economics as well as a minor in French.
In the early days of her career, Casey hosted television programs such as On the Tee and PGA Tour Today. She also worked in local news at WJXT and for nationally syndicated networks such as CNN.
Casey met Ron, who was a naval officer at Naval Station Mayport at the time, on a golf course. The two quickly took up a relationship and were eventually married in Sept. 2010. When Ron was appointed governor in 2019, he made sure that his wife had an important role in his administration. In Feb. 2019, she established the First Lady's Medal for Courage, Commitment, and Service and was recently appointed as the state's Chair of the Children and Youth Cabinet.
Who are Ron DeSantis's kids? He and Casey have three of them.
Ron and Casey share three young children named Madison, Mason, and Mamie. Although few specific details are known about them, Ron and Casey both tend to post a lot of pictures of them on Instagram.
Casey told Tallahassee Magazine back in 2019 that raising three young children in the state's historic governor's mansion has been quite a challenge, but they're managing to work through it.
"We’re just going to make sure that they don’t destroy any of Florida’s irreplaceable history because there are so many wonderful, neat artifacts around," Casey told the publication during their interview. She added "You go into the dining room, you see stuff from the USS Florida. You see the late 19th-century wallpaper, and I don’t think that orange crayon would look good on that."
Ron DeSantis recently revealed that Casey was diagnosed with breast cancer.
In a statement to FOX on Oct. 4, 2021, Ron confirmed that his wife has been diagnosed with breast cancer and will begin to undergo treatment to combat it.
"I am saddened to report that Florida’s esteemed First Lady and my beloved wife has been diagnosed with breast cancer," Ron shared with the publication.
No further details were given on her diagnosis, but Ron added, "Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as First Lady. As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state. Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up."