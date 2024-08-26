Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Retired Soccer Manager Sven-Göran Eriksson Tragically Dies at the Age of 76 On Aug. 26, 2024, Sven-Göran Eriksson died of terminal pancreatic cancer. By Allison DeGrushe Published Aug. 26 2024, 9:33 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

On Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, the soccer world mourned the loss of Swedish retired soccer player and manager, Sven-Göran Eriksson. His family officially confirmed the sad news of his death in a brief statement via Sky Sports. He was 76 years old.

What happened? Here's what we know about Sven-Göran Eriksson's cause of death.

Source: Getty Images

What was Sven-Göran Eriksson's cause of death?

In January 2024, the former England manager announced that he had been diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer and had, at best, about a year left to live. On Aug. 26, 2024, Eriksson died from pancreatic cancer at his home in Björkefors, Sweden.

"After a long illness, Sven-Goran Eriksson died during the morning at home surrounded by family," his family said in a statement. "The closest mourners are daughter Lina; son Johan with wife Amana and granddaughter Sky; father Sven; girlfriend Yanisette with son Alcides; brother Lars-Erik with wife Jumnong."

Born on Feb. 5, 1948, Sven-Göran Eriksson had a career as a right-back from 1964-1975 before transitioning into club management. He then went on to experience major success between 1977 and 2001, winning 18 trophies with various league clubs in Sweden, Portugal, and Italy. Eriksson also won both the UEFA Cup and the since-discontinued European Cup Winners' Cup. He also reached the final of the 1990 European Cup with Benfica of Portugal.

He later went on to manage several national teams, including Mexico, the Philippines, the Ivory Coast, and England. Eriksson was the first non-British individual to be the coach of the England men's national team. He also managed Manchester City and Leicester City.