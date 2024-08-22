Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Chris Evert Is Cancer-Free Once Again Chris Evert was diagnosed with cancer for a second time in December 2023. By Sara Belcher Published Aug. 22 2024, 2:56 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Even one of the greatest tennis players of all time isn't immune to cancer. Former tennis player Chris Everth was previously diagnosed with cancer in 2022 following a preventative hysterectomy after her sister, Jeanne, passed away from the illness. Chris tested positive for the BRCA gene mutation, which increases her likelihood of developing the disease and encouraged her to seek this procedure.

Article continues below advertisement

By May of that same year, she was declared cancer-free, though just a year and a half later, she revealed that the cancer had returned. Thankfully, it was once again detected in its early stages, but she had to undergo treatment for it once again. Here's an update on her health — and thankfully, it's a good one.

Article continues below advertisement

Chris Evert is cancer-free for a second time in a new health update.

In a profile by The New York Times, Chris revealed that she is once again cancer-free. Both times she has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer, the former athlete has caught it while it was only Stage 1, which makes it easier to treat completely. Though she was initially reassured that there was a 90 percent chance her cancer wouldn't come back, per CNN, it did in fact return.

Unfortunately, though Chris has been outspoken about looking for early detection, it's not as easy for patients who have not already been tested for the BRCA gene mutation, per Fortune. Regular screening often isn't available to patients unless they already exhibit potential symptoms of ovarian cancer — and by then, it's usually progressed past Stage 1.