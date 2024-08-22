Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > Summer Olympic Games u.s. Gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik Wants To Tear It up in ‘Rocket League’ After Winning Bronze There's a decent chance that 'Rocket League' players have been on a team with an Olympic champ. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Published Aug. 22 2024, 1:07 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images/Psyonix

Other than the games themselves, one of the most enjoyable things about the Summer Olympics is seeing just how down to earth and utterly relatable the athletes are. Even after spending years training to achieve champion status in their respective sports and events, we often forget that these competitors are regular folks with regular hobbies just like the rest of us. Some revel in meme status, others delight in chocolate muffins, and Stephen Nedoroscik just wants to get back to his gamer chair.

Article continues below advertisement

The U.S. gymnast and pommel horse specialist is a renowned champion, having won gold medals and several national championships in the sport. At the 2024 Summer Olympics, he took home two bronze medals in artistic gymnastics. Aside from this, the 25-year-old athlete has proven to be a man of many talents and hobbies. For instance, gymnastics isn't the only sport he likes participating in. There's also Rocket League! After his historic run at the 2024 Olympics, Stephen's all too eager to return to the game.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

'Rocket League' was one of the first things on Stephen Nedoroscik's mind after the Olympics.

For those who are unaware, Rocket League is a popular video game in which players play soccer in "rocket-powered cars". The game was first released in 2015 but continues to see regular updates and new content to this day. The game has received global popularity and widespread acclaim, with many praising its high-octane presentation and absurd but rewarding gameplay. Rocket League has long been a staple in the esports scene, but Steve Nedoroscik seems to enjoy it rather casually.

After becoming an Olympic champion, one of the first things that Stephen had his mind on was playing Rocket League again. In an interview with Bleacher Report, he charmingly admitted that the first thing he was going to do after going home was return to his gamer chair, play with his cat, and log into the game once more. When asked what game he wanted to play first, he said, "Definitely some Rocket League with some friends I need to reconnect with."

Article continues below advertisement

After competing for weeks in Paris, he's clearly been missing logging into his games and chatting with his friends online, so there's probably going to be plenty of that in his future. Aside from gaming, he's also an avid Rubik's Cube hobbyist and can reportedly solve one in less than 9 seconds. He also enjoys games like sudoku and chess.

Article continues below advertisement

Stephen Nedoroscik is officially heading to 'Dancing With the Stars.'

Yet even with chill gaming vibes on his horizon, the U.S. gymnast still has plenty on his plate. On Aug. 22, 2024, it was announced that Stephen Nedoroscik would compete in Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars, making him the first male gymnast ever to compete on the show. He's also made several appearances on television talk shows following his Olympic performance.