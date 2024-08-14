Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > Summer Olympic Games Flavor Flav Had a Bronze Clock Created For Jordan Chiles After Her Medal Was Revoked "That's something no one else has!" Flavor Flav declared in a social media post By Melissa Willets Published Aug. 14 2024, 10:47 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Gymnastics fans were collectively stunned when Olympian Jordan Chiles was stripped of the bronze medal she won in floor exercise in Paris. The decision, handed down from the International Olympic Committee, came after a supposed scoring error, with the honor being awarded to Ana Bărbosu of Romania.

While the Court of Arbitration for Sport says it won't reconsider the decision to vacate Jordan's medal, outrage continues to reign. But one famous fan has come up with an alternative solution that is winning big on social media. Indeed, rapper Flavor Flav created a bronze clock just for Jordan.

Yes, Flavor Flav had a bronze clock created just for Jordan Chiles.

USA Gymnastics is not giving up on getting Jordan's medal back, with the body saying in a statement about the Court of Arbitration for Sport's decision, "We are deeply disappointed by the notification and will continue to pursue every possible avenue and appeal process, including to the Swiss Federal Tribunal, to ensure the just score, placement and medal award for Jordan."

In the interim, Flavor Flav, who as fans are well aware is known to wear giant clock bling around his neck, is taking matters into his own hands to ensure that Jordan is decked out in bronze, per ESPN.

Ayyy YOOOO @ChilesJordan ,,, imma make you a BRONZE CLOCK NECKLACE,,, and that’s something NO ONE else has,!!! Hit me up my girl,,, I gotchu,!!! pic.twitter.com/qFVzkgkx25 — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) August 11, 2024

The reality star promised to make his girl a bronze clock necklace. "That's something no one else has!" he declared in a social media post that was viewed millions of times.

Commenters immediately called Flavor Flav "a hero," and one person declared, "That's a baller move." True to his word, Flavor Flav debuted the creation on his X account on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024.

USA gonna Fight the Powers that be,,, in the meantime between time,,,

Imma always a man of my word @ChilesJordan https://t.co/evxFPV0YEd pic.twitter.com/rz72uZeWEz — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) August 13, 2024

Jordan Chiles is taking a break from social media right now.

We had to wonder if Jordan would react to Flavor Flav's gesture, but the Olympian's mom soon explained why she had not done so as of Wednesday morning.

Gina Chiles took to X to share her appreciation for the bronze clock, and to share with the rapper and their fans why Jordan was remaining mum on the one-of-a-kind bling.

"Thank you. Means the world. She's not on socials right now as you can imagine. I'll share it with her," Gina tweeted. Indeed, the star athlete has not been heard from during the medal controversy, telling fans via her Instagram story that she was "taking this time and removing [herself] from social media for [her] mental health."

Meanwhile, Flavor Flav is not the only celebrity standing firmly in the gymnast's corner. Simone Biles shared her own message of support for her teammate, saying via Instagram, "Keep your chin up 'Olympic champ' we love you."