Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > Summer Olympic Games Flavor Flav Vows to Wear the "Special Clock" Maggie Steffens's Sister Gifted Him Forever Flavor Flav and Maggie Steffens connected after he agreed to become the official sponsor of USA's Olympic Water Polo team. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jul. 30 2024, 4:24 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@maggie.steffens

Article continues below advertisement

Flav, the water polo team's official sponsor and hype man, was honored by Maggie's late sister-in-law, Lulu Conner, before her July 23 death. Read on for more information.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Flavor Flav emotionally accepted a clock Maggie Steffens's sister-in-law made before her tragic death.

Since landing in Paris, Flav has been updating his fans on the experience on his social media. In a recent video, he shared his live reaction to receiving a gift from Lulu. In the video, Maggie's husband and Lulu's brother, Bobby Conner, showed him a medallion clock Lulu made for him before she died. The clock was a callback to Flav's famous clocks he's worn since being one of the founding members of Public Enemy.

The video shows Flav hugging Bobby and his relatives as he put it the blue, bedazzled clock around his neck. While speaking with the family, he said, "This is what I'm talking about."

Article continues below advertisement

"I'mma be wearing a VERY SPECIAL second clock for the duration of the Olympics and beyond," Flav declared in his caption. "MADE WITH LOVE BY ARTIST LULU CONNER." The heartwarming gift came just days after Maggie's sister-in-law died at age 26. Lulu died from a "medical emergency" after traveling to Paris to support Maggie and the team. As the polo star continues to mourn while competing, she told The Associated Press that playing is exactly what Lulu would've wanted.