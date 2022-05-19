Rapper Flavor Flav Has 8 Kids and Had His Youngest at 60 Years Old

So many of us remember rapper Flavor Flav (whose real name is William Jonathan Drayton Jr.) from his early 2000s dating competition show Flavor of Love. This iconic series lasted three seasons and saw dozens of women vying for the attention of the Public Enemy member.

Over the years, he's had a number of kids and baby mamas. In fact, not that along ago, he had his eighth and youngest child at 60 years old.

Here's what to know about Flav's fam.