Tiffany "New York" Pollard on Her Friendship With Flavor Flav and New Nail Polish Line (EXCLUSIVE)

Thanks to Tiffany’s iconic reads and unique personality, she's become a reality TV icon. We’ve seen the 39-year-old in the I Love New York series, New York Goes to Hollywood, Brunch With Tiffany, and more. Tiffany has also made appearances on Botched, Celebrity Big Brother, and Family Therapy with Dr. Jenn.

Plus, you can’t scroll through social media without seeing a New York meme or gif. So, it’s safe to say that Tiffany has earned her stripes in the entertainment world and on social media.