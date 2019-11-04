Tiffany "New York" Pollard on Her "Rebirth" and Shining Brighter in 2020 (EXCLUSIVE)

Fans of Botched will be seeing a familiar face on the Season 6 premiere of the E! reality series — Tiffany "New York" Pollard is back! The breakout star of Flavor of Love and I Love New York is returning to see Dr. Dubrow and Dr. Nassif about her breast implants, which were making her extremely ill.

"I was getting very sick, I had horrible symptoms, and I didn't even know it was my breast implants getting me ill until I looked at the breast implant [illness] risks ... and I had 99 percent of the symptoms," she told Distractify exclusively. "I knew about breast implants making some women sick but I never thought that it could be a mild version of sickness." Now, Tiffany is breast implant free — and loving it.

Source: E!

After meeting with the doctors, Tiffany decided to remove her breast implants completely. "It feels so amazing," she added of going au naturel. "To have this much mental clarity, and just be sound of mind — to have a new respect for every day because I would get so sick that I would literally not know if I was going to die that day. So, to now wake up and have a freshness and not feel that way... it's just a rebirth. I feel so good inside."

Tiffany has even more big changes on the way in 2020. Along with her appearance on Botched, Tiffany has an online series with VH1 called Brunch With Tiffany, where she interviews some of her famous friends. Past guests have included Charlamagne Tha God, RHONY star Sonja Morgan, and former B2K member Lil' Fizz — and it shows a whole new side of the reality TV personality.

Source: VH1

"That's one of the journeys that I am enjoying the most," she said of digital series. "Just being an interviewer, just listening to people open up and share things about themselves that they usually don't. That's a privilege for me. I really, really enjoy that."

Just don't expect a Season 3 of I Love New York. Tiffany has big plans for her future, including a lot more reality television — just don't expect the HBIC to star in a reboot of her very popular dating show.

Source: Instagram

"As far as me doing a season of I Love New York 3, I really don't want to see that," she explained. "I am not 23 anymore. I'm not going to be sitting up there at 37 ... I don't think I have that left in me." Instead, she is focusing on projects that fulfill her and give her a sense of purpose.