The "HBIC" Is Back, and She Is Headed to the 'Ex on the Beach' Villa

Tiffany Pollard is the latest celebrity to join the cast of Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love, and if there's one thing viewers can safely expect, it's drama. The actress and celebrity will make her way to the luxury villa to surprise her ex-boyfriend and fellow Famously Single alum, David McIntosh. As some fans might be able to recall, the two caused a scandal on the show by sleeping together on the very first day. What should we expect from Tiffany Pollard, Ex on the Beach's newest contestant?

So, who exactly is Tiffany Pollard? Tiffany earned her breakthrough with VH1 shows like the Flavor of Love and I Love New York. However, it was only with Celebrity Big Brother that she got her first taste of real fame. Tiffany wasted no time to establish herself as one of the brightest, most fascinating characters on the show, and she successfully arranged a number of gags that will be widely celebrated by the cultural historians of the future.

Source: Getty

As to her most memorable scene? On one of her earliest days on the reality show, Tiffany was alerted by the producers that David Gest, another cast member fell sick.

Soon afterward, another contestant, Angie Bowie walked up to tell her that David died. Unfortunately, what Angie didn't tell her was that she wasn't talking about their housemate, but her late ex-husband, David Bowie. What ensued can only be described as utter chaos – or, depending on how you look at it, pure entertainment. Unable to process the news, Tiffany ended up shrieking for a good 10 minutes, only taking sporadic halts to sob. Her painful-to-watch reaction turned out to be unforgettable.

Source: Instagram

The extraordinary mixup inspired dozens of think pieces. A New Statesman article frames the fiasco as the moment that best represents the dominant mentality of the entire year, and the perfect symbol of how socio-political events were presented in the media.

In the summer of 2018, the New York-based gallery space, THNK1994 put up an entire display revisiting Tiffany's shrieking. By then, it was hailed as one of the greatest moments on reality television to ever take place. Metro applauded the event as a well-deserved moment of celebration.

Source: Getty

Tiffany's second most memorable moment of all times happened during the shooting of Flavor of Love, when the HBIC (Head B---h in Charge) gave Pumkin a spontaneous roasting. Instead of going about business in a tepid, relatively conventional fashion, Tiffany opted for a more sophisticated tactic and kept on chasing Pumkin while bombarding her with accusations about a stolen jacket.

Needless to say, Pumkin cracked. It's just she did so by semi-accidentally comparing herself to Beyoncé – claiming she needed the jacket as much as the famous singer. "Beyoncé, Beyoncé, Beyoncé," Tiffany screamed at Pumkin in response. In no time, the line became a catchphrase, a form of cussing, and the perfect expression of a whole new mentality.