Details on Flavor Flav's Marital Status Are a Bit Murky — Here's What We Know so Far His romantic life has been rife with controversy. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Published Jul. 30 2024, 2:25 p.m. ET

Few rappers can say that they've had as lengthy and eclectic a career as Flavor Flav. Having been active since 1985 and continuing to find success today, he's had a presence in just about every era of pop culture throughout his decades-long career. Whether you know him by his songs, his rap collabs, his signature catchphrase, or even just from being kicked in the face on The Eric Andre Show, it's safe to say that there are few people who haven't heard of Flavor Flav as he keeps on making appearances.

Of course, not all of the press around Flavor Flav is good press. He's had several legal issues and health concerns over the years that include illegal substance possession, addiction, domestic violence, and driving while under the influence. In a similar fashion, his love life has had plenty of crests and falls with fans wondering if he's ever been married or currently has a wife. Details behind his marital status are surprisingly murky, but here's what we know for sure about Flavor Flav's marriage.



Is Flavor Flav actually married? Last anyone heard, he's engaged.

Based on what's been made public so far, Flavor Flav has been engaged to Elizabeth "Liz" Trujillo since 2008. Liz appeared on Flavor of Love, a short-lived reality dating game show that lasted for only three seasons. Liz was on the final season of the show, but according to a Reddit post, he'd been with her during the time of filming a show in which he was trying to find a fiancée. At the time, Liz was already the mother of Flav's seventh child.

Yet despite the televised proposal, no details of an eventual wedding or marriage have ever been made public in the years that followed. Many outlets claim that he's currently married and that they had a private ceremony together, though no evidence of that has been revealed. What's more, they've previously hit rough patches on their relationship. The two of them even appeared on the VH1 series Couples Therapy, in which they and several other celebrity couples sought romantic counseling.

In what seems to be the most substantial evidence of their marriage to date, Flavor Flav did claim that he and Liz are still together as of 2016. In a statement made to VH1, Flav claimed that they had been together for 12 years. The article also refers to Liz as Flav's wife. As of this writing, that's about all we know about his current marital status.