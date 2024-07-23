Home > Television > Reality TV Flavor Flav Says New Reality Show Will Be "Bigger and Better" Than 'Flavor of Love' (EXCLUSIVE) While discussing a possible 'Flavor of Love' reboot, Flav said, "I've been there, I've done that." By Elizabeth Randolph Jul. 23 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET Source: Jamonique Veteto

Rapper and everyone's favorite hype man Flavor Flav shows no signs of slowing down 30-plus years in. Whether hyping up the U.S. Women's water polo team or rocking custom cufflinks from Verstolo Jewelry, there isn't a challenge too big for him. His reality TV reign began with his time on VH1's The Surreal Life, followed by a record-breaking three-year run on Flavor of Love. But after Flavor of Love ended in 2008, Flav seemingly said goodbye to reality for good.

That was until he announced in March 2024 that he would return to television to pursue a longtime dream of earning his high school diploma. In an exclusive interview with Distractify to promote his 5-Hour ENERGY gold cuff links, Flav shared why his reality comeback is more personal this time and unlike anything fans have seen.

Flavor Flav says his new show is "bigger and better" than what 'Flavor of Love' fans are used to.

If you weren't privy to Flavor of Love during its heyday, we're here to tell you it was a time to be had. The dating show that gave us Hoopz, Deelishis, and the HBIC herself, Tiffany "New York" Pollard, was a moment in pop culture history.

At the center of the historic show was Flav, who told Distractify that the show remains the "No. 1 show on VH1." Still, after putting the show on ice after Season 3, he stepped away from reality TV — until now.

Flav announced his plans to create a reality show based on his obtaining his high school diploma, something he put off while pursuing music with Public Enemy. He clarified that, unlike many adults who go back to school for their GED, he feels it's a "fake a-- diploma" and is "going for the real thing." "I've been there, I've done that," Flav said of Flavor of Love. "Now I want to come back with something bigger and better and something that's going to last even longer.

And while those who love hearing Flav's "yeahhh boi" and other phrases will be happy to see him back on TV, he said he's more focused on inspiring other high school dropouts and current students to never give up on their goals.

"This is to inspire a lot of the people of my age that it's never too late to go back to get your diploma," he said of the new reality show. "It's also to inspire any kids that's in school right now, get that piece of paper right now, while you're here. You're gonna have a hard time through life without it. And not only that, but you might not make it back here to get it like, I'm trying to."

Flavor Flav said documenting his journey of getting his high school diploma is the "best way" for him to get back on TV.

Although Flav's new show centered around him earning his high school diploma, which means he's open to being on reality TV again, don't expect to see any women with names that may or may not be their real ones.

In April 2024, Julie Pizzi, president of Bunim/Murray, the company that produced Flavor of Love, said there were plans to reboot the early 2000s series. However, Julie said in the statement that Flav won't be the "Black-chelor," as he coined in Flavor of Love's debut episode.

Instead, Flav will be involved in the production process in some capacity. While he didn't share with us what that process looked like, he said he was moving forward with his new reality shows and other current projects. And despite the new show not being the classic we had, Flav is excited about his next journey and hopes his fans will be too.