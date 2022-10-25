Why Did 'The Surreal Life' End on VH1 — And Why Did They Bring It Back?

The Surreal Life has always been a guilty pleasure of reality TV fans. Taking the concept from MTV's The Real World and adding celebrities into the mix proved to be insanely addictive to many viewers, who got to experience both the "fish out of water" premise and the often over the top antics of famous people.

Now VH1 has brought the series back after more than a decade — and with a brand-new famous cast for even more hijinks.