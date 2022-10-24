Where Was 'The Surreal Life' Filmed? The Cast Dishes on the Drama-Filled Reboot (EXCLUSIVE)
A celebrity social experiment like no other — VH1 has rebooted the early-2000s hit reality series The Surreal Life, which features eight pop culture icons forced to coexist in a house together for three weeks.
With personalities clashing, an uninvited haunted doll, and Dennis Rodman's "dong," the reality series' teaser trailer promises that the show will be "surreal-er than ever."
With cameras constantly rolling, the cast of The Surreal Life exclusively told Distractify that there was no hiding, and viewers will get to witness "the good, the bad, the ugly ... everything."
Though the original series was filmed at the late musician Glen Campbell's former Hollywood Hills mansion, the reboot deviated from the OG script. So, where was The Surreal Life 2022 filmed?
Where is 'The Surreal Life' filmed?
The Surreal Life cast — featuring August Alsina, CJ Perry, Dennis Rodman, Frankie Muniz, Kim Coles, Manny MUA, Stormy Daniels, and Tamar Braxton — filmed in late 2021 in Mexico City in a 30,000-square-foot mansion.
But, don't let the size of the house fool you. The cast revealed to Distractify that cameras were constantly rolling, and even hidden microphones were placed around the house to capture raw conversations.
"So many times we would think that we were being sly, with no cameras around," Frankie Muniz teased. "We'd be like whispering to each other and all of a sudden..."
"You look over, there's a microphone in the tree," Manny MUA interjected.
Even when the cast wasn't mic'd while sleeping, the camera crew would find a way to make sure no conversation went unrecorded.
"There [are] no doors. Try sleeping in a bedroom with no doors. It's just a curtain," Kim Coles explained. "So we would wake up and try to talk things through and all of a sudden here comes the camera crew, and we weren't mic'd. You know, you're sleeping with no microphone on so here comes the boom in your face."
But, living in the house wasn't all drama.
During their stay in Mexico City, the cast did a bunch of bonding activities, which will be featured on the show. Manny revealed to us that the group did a "lunch in the sky," which was a dining experience 150 feet up in the air, along with other fun excursions that helped the group "connect in ways."
Frankie Muniz says the 'Surreal Life' cast got to know housemates' authentic selves.
When you're stuck living in a house for three weeks with very different personalities, relationships are bound to be tested. Going into the Surreal Life house in Mexico City, Frankie told us that no one knew who was going to be on the show until arriving at the house.
"When you go there, obviously you recognize everybody and you have that kind of preconceived image that you think they are, but living with someone, you really get to know people's true, authentic self," Frankie told us. "You can put on a front for a few hours ... you get to see them in the good, the bad, the ugly ... everything."
The Surreal Life premieres Oct. 24 at 9 p.m. ET on VH1.