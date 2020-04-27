Dennis Rodman's Been Married Three Separate Times but None of Them Stuck

In spite of his skill on the court, for many, Dennis Rodman is best remembered for the many bizarre things he chose to do in his personal life. He’s long been a close friend of North Korea, and his piercings and decisions to dye his hair have also made him controversial since his days as a professional NBA player. As The Last Dance airs on ESPN, many have become newly interested in Dennis’s life and career.

Dennis has had a number of high-profile relationships over the course of his time in the spotlight, and he’s also been married three times. At the moment, though, the former NBA star doesn’t seem to be dating anyone. Even as Dennis has stepped away from the limelight somewhat, he’s still the subject of a great deal of interest online.

Who was Dennis Rodman married to?

Dennis’s first marriage was to Annie Bakes. It’s been reported that the two of them began dating before Dennis started playing for the Detroit Pistons, and they had a daughter named Alexis together in 1988. By the early 1990s, though, the two had gotten a divorce.

Later that same decade, Dennis was married to Carmen Electra. The two were married in Las Vegas in November of 1998, but their marriage lasted even less time than his first. By March of the next year, the two were divorced. That wasn’t the end of his tumultuous relationship history, though. That same year, he met the woman he would be married to the longest.

In 1999, Dennis met Michelle Moyer, and she and Rodman had a child together just a year later. In 2001, they had a daughter, and they were married in 2003 on his 42nd birthday. Michelle filed for divorce in 2004, but the two of them spent several years trying to reconcile and save the marriage. They called it quits for good when the divorce was finalized in 2012. Both of his children with Michelle are currently playing college sports.