The 'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' Cast is Aging Like Fine Wine
Season 5 of Love & Hip Hop: Miami is currently airing on VH1, and this season stars Amara La Negra, Bobby Lytes, Florence El Luche, Joy Young, Neri Santiago, Noreaga, Princess Love Norwood, Ray J, Shay Johnson, Sukihana, Trick Daddy and Trina. So, just how old is everyone in the cast? Keep reading to find out more!
Amara La Negra
Amara La Negra was born on October 4, 1990, making her 31 years old today. She will turn 32 in a few short days! It’s been a big year for Amara, who welcomed twin daughters, Sumajestad Royalty and Sualteza Empress, whom she shares with on-again, off-again partner Allan Mueses, on March 30.
Bobby Lytes
Bobby Lytes was born on October 24, 1990, making him also 31 years old. Bobby is also turning 32 in a few weeks, making October a busy birthday month for the Love & Hip Hop: Miami cast!
Bobby is fellow Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Trina’s cousin, and he recently revealed on the Season 5 premiere of the series how the two are not currently on the best of terms following a disagreement Bobby had with Trina’s fiancé, Raymond Taylor.
“To be particular, her fiancé, he doesn’t like me,” he told his brother One Snoop Monzta. “And he told me to my face, ‘I don’t f—k with you.’ So guess what? Now we draw the f—king line.”
Florence El Luche
Florence El Luche was born on August 29, 1988, making her 34 years old. The self-proclaimed “Queen of Kompa music” recently opened up to Distractify about where her relationship currently stands with her sister Gaelle – who has also appeared on the VH1 reality series.
“I love my sister. I grew up with my sister in the same household. But she's the crazy one,” she shared back in August. “She's just the sister that doesn't give a damn. I gotta love her from a distance.”
Joy Young
Joy Young was born on May 27, 1977, making her 45 today. Joy, like Bobby Lytes, is cousin of LHHM star Trina and is the estranged wife of co-star Trick Daddy, who she married in 2003 and split from almost four years ago.
Neri Santiago
Neri Santiago was born on June 3, 1983, making her 38 today. Neri is married to Victor Santiago Jr., who is known by stage names Noreaga and N.O.R.E. and also appears on the VH1 reality series. The pair first met at a dinner in 2006 and married in 2009 after three years of dating. They welcomed a son, Noah, together earlier that year, and both also have children from previous relationships.
Noreaga
Noreaga was born September 6, 1977, making him currently 45 years old. As it’s never too late to try something new, the rapper made headlines last month for receiving his first-ever driver’s license, despite the fact that he’s owned 35 cars in his life.
“No highway is safe my first license ever yes Imma grown man that can now drive his own cars I’m excited!!!!” he announced on Instagram at the time. Congrats to Noreaga, drive safe!
Princess Love Norwood
Princess Love Norwood was born on August 14, 1984, making her 38 years old currently. While she’s been married to co-star Ray J since 2016, their pending divorce is currently being addressed on the series following news that Ray J was unfaithful. This is not the first time the pair has filed for divorce, however this time it does appear to be sticking.
Ray J
Ray J was born on January 17, 1981, which makes him 41 years old. In addition to his marital woes, Ray J has been making headlines lately for sharing what he alleges is his side of the story when it comes to his “leaked” sex tape with ex-girlfriend and megastar Kim Kardashian.
Shay Johnson
Shay Johnson was born September 30, 1983, making her 38 years old. Like Amara La Negra, Shay also became a mother this year for the first time, as she gave birth to daughter, Shajiyah, on May 18 of this year. Fans will recall the rapper experiencing pregnancy complications, which she documented on Instagram, though today the mother-daughter duo are happy, healthy, and doing great!
“This is something that I've wanted for a long time! It definitely came unexpectedly, but I'm blessed. Even though I had complications during pregnancy, I am truly blessed,” she told BET at the time. “She’s here! She’s healthy! And I’m healthy. That’s all that matters.”
Sukihana
Sukihana, whose birth name is Destiny Henderson, was born on November 15, 1991, making her 30 but going on 31! The mother-of-three is determined to succeed and create a healthy work/life balance so she can tend to her three children. We’ve seen her open up in recent episodes to her momager about further expanding her family, which is not something they saw eye-to-eye on.
“They said I wouldn’t find true love or become a successful rapper because I had children,” Sukihana previously shared on social media. “Now I have all three. I thank God for my life, my family, and my team. Never give up or let a hater tell you you can’t.”
Trick Daddy
Trick Daddy, whose birth name is Maurice Samuel Young, was born September 27, 1974 and is 47 years old. Trick goes way back with co-star Trina, who used to date his brother back in the day. So far this season we’ve seen Trick defend his pal amid her 20-year feud with artist Khia, which has recently resurfaced.
He recently refused to play her verse on a song during a recent performance, stating, “We not singing that ugly h— verse. Nope, nope, nope,” he told the audience. “That h— tried to get smart and talk about Trina, oh hell no. That long t—— ugly Trick Daddy looking a—b—ch. That b —ch ain’t getting no play tonight.”
Trina
Last but not least, we have Trina, who was born Katrina Laverne Taylor, born December 3, 1974 and is 47 years old. A lady who needs no introduction, it was recently announced that the rapper will receive the “I Am Hip Hop Honor” at the upcoming 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. She also just made her wrestling debut over the weekend, appearing on AEW Rampage and competing against title holder Jade Cargill.