The 'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' Cast is Aging Like Fine Wine

Bobby is fellow Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Trina’s cousin, and he recently revealed on the Season 5 premiere of the series how the two are not currently on the best of terms following a disagreement Bobby had with Trina’s fiancé, Raymond Taylor.

“To be particular, her fiancé, he doesn’t like me,” he told his brother One Snoop Monzta. “And he told me to my face, ‘I don’t f—k with you.’ So guess what? Now we draw the f—king line.”