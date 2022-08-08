'LHHMIA': Florence El Luche Speaks About Her Relationship With Her Sister Gaelle (EXCLUSIVE)
Live from the 305! Love & Hip Hop: Miami Season 4B will feature your favorite cast members: Bobby Lytes, Trina, Amara La Negra, Princess Love Norwood, Sukihana, Trick Daddy, and many more. As fans have been waiting with bated breath to see the next chapter in the lives of Miami’s elite unfold, Florence El Luche (real name: Florence Dure Jacques) has become a hot topic of drama.
The Haitian singer won over the hearts of fans with her eagerness to make it big in the music world while exploring other lucrative pursuits. On the flip side, Florence’s family life has piqued the interest of fans since she appears to be at odds with her sister Gaelle after the latter brought up infidelity issues within her marriage.
In an exclusive interview ahead of Season 4B of LHHMIA, Florence sat down with Distractify to discuss the current status of her relationship with her sister and if she has any regrets about sharing her marital woes with her sibling.
So, who is Florence El Luche?
Before we dive into the tea, who is Florence El Luche? Florence is a 33-year-old entrepreneur of Haitian descent who currently resides in Miami, Fla. The self proclaimed “Queen of Kompa Music” is known for her growing musical catalog, including her 2021 single “Dekonekte,” which earned over 1.5 million views, and counting, on YouTube.
Aside from Florence’s musical pursuits, the reality star is also the proud owner of the beauty bar Riske. Additionally, Florence and her husband, Guy Marlon Dure, own La Fourchette Restaurant, which is located in the Little Haiti neighborhood of Miami. The pair share three sons together.
'Love and Hip Hop: Miami' star Florence and her sister Gaelle continue to be at odds.
Folks who have been keeping up with LHHMIA probably know that Gaelle and Flo are not on the best of terms. In Season 4A, Gaelle informed Florence about Marlon cheating on her with a friend. Unfortunately, things went left and Florence wanted proof of the alleged affair.
Gaelle later made her friend admit to having relations with Marlon, via a phone call with Flo. Unfortunately, that only cemented the growing wedge between the sisters, with Flo breaking Gaelle’s phone and badmouthing her. To be fair, Gaelle knew the information for quite a while before she shared it Flo. So, Flo’s actions are somewhat understandable.
Fast-forward to Season 4B and not only has Flo forgiven Marlo for cheating, but it appears that things between her and Gaelle are worse. And while Gaelle feels that Marlon has come in between her relationship with her sister, Florence prefers to keep Gaelle at a distance.
“I love my sister. I grew up with my sister in the same household. But she's the crazy one,” Florence told Distractify exclusively. “She's just the sister that doesn't give a damn. I gotta love her from a distance.”
While the idea of being at odds with family over your relationship is something that most people can’t fathom, Florence is pretty content with the way things are. However, the 33-year-old is open to reconciling in the future.
“I don't think it's gonna work the way it did before,” Florence added. “At the end of the day, blood is blood. So maybe in the future, we'll work on our relationship again.”
Despite the cheating revelation, Florence and her husband Marlon are stronger than ever.
Many relationships are unable to bounce back from infidelity. However, it appears that both Florence and Marlon have decided to forgive and forget.
In the premiere episode, Florence and Marlon seem stronger than ever and are even focused on their professional pursuits — from music to the restaurant business. However, things with Florence’s family, mainly Gaelle, remain shaky due to Flo’s past marital issues. But Florence shared that she has “no regrets [about] sharing her marital troubles with her family.”
“I stand by my decision because it was about time for everyone to know what I was going through in my marriage,” Florence told us. “Sometimes you tend to hold things to yourself and it's killing you inside.”
Catch the season premiere of Love & Hip Hop: Miami on Monday, August 8, at 9 p.m. EST on VH1.