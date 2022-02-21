'Love & Hip Hop' Star Shay Johnson Announced That She's Expecting Her First Child

Congratulations are in order! In a Feb. 19, 2022, Instagram post, Shay revealed her gorgeous baby bump and feature in Kontrol Magazine.

“I have kept this secret for months but I am now proud to announce I am pregnant with my first child. I’ve wanted a baby for so long and it is finally happening. Thank you @kontrolmag for sharing this moment with me. Thank you to all of my friends and family who kept my secret and made sure this moment was everything I wanted it to be. I’m excited to be a new mom and start my new journey with my new blessing,” the star wrote.