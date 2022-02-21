'Love & Hip Hop' Star Shay Johnson Announced That She's Expecting Her First Child

'Love & Hip Hop' Star Shay Johnson Announced That She's Expecting Her First ChildBy Tatayana Yomary
Feb. 21 2022, Published 11:55 a.m. ET
Oh baby! Love & Hip Hop star Shay Johnson has a lot to celebrate these days. In addition to the success of her natural health and wellness business, The Healthy Hand, the entrepreneur is expanding her family. The reality television darling announced the news on social media.
Now, fans have more questions than ever. After watching Shay’s relationships unfold on reality television throughout the years, many people are wondering if the 38-year-old has a main squeeze. And more importantly, who is Shay’s baby daddy? Here’s everything we know.
Shay Johnson announced her baby news on social media without announcing her baby daddy!
Congratulations are in order! In a Feb. 19, 2022, Instagram post, Shay revealed her gorgeous baby bump and feature in Kontrol Magazine.
“I have kept this secret for months but I am now proud to announce I am pregnant with my first child. I’ve wanted a baby for so long and it is finally happening. Thank you @kontrolmag for sharing this moment with me. Thank you to all of my friends and family who kept my secret and made sure this moment was everything I wanted it to be. I’m excited to be a new mom and start my new journey with my new blessing,” the star wrote.
The reality star also gave fans a sneak peek of her gender reveal. While celebrating the news with loved ones, she welcomed her family on stage for the big reveal. And with the pop of several firecrackers, Shay and her attendees realized that she'll be welcoming a baby girl.
There is no indication is of who the father of Shay’s baby is. Since she didn't name him in her post, fans are speculating about whether she is just keeping his identity private or whether she used a sperm donor. Nothing has been confirmed.
Shay suffered from fibroids in the past.
In case you've been out of the loop, Shay suffered from fibroids, which impacted her fertility. In a March 2019 Instagram post, Shay spoke candidly about “hemorrhaging and fainting” to the point of needing “blood transfusions.” The star also shared that while fibroids are common among women, her condition was worse than average since her tumors were growing at a rapid rate.
Per UCLA Health, "Fibroids are tumors made of smooth muscle cells and fibrous connective tissue that develop in the uterus. It’s estimated that 70 to 80 percent of women will develop fibroids in their lifetime." However, not all women “will develop symptoms or require treatment.”
“Experiencing fibroids was the most painful, depressing experience ever,” Shay told Kontrol Magazine via BCKOnline. “I went through it for a reason. It’s time we have more conversations around fibroid disease.”
Shay currently serves as a USA Fibroid Centers ambassador. She helps to spread awareness about the disease and encourages women to speak up about their experiences.
Shay’s due date appears to be closer than we think.
BCK Online reports that Shay was about six months pregnant at the time of her announcement, meaning she is nearing the end of her second trimester.
Since Shay has suffered from fibrosis in the past, it’s safe to assume that she’s under the watchful eye of doctors to ensure that her pregnancy and delivery go smoothly.
Congratulations again to Shay and her loved ones on their bundle of joy!