Fans Believe 'Black Ink Crew: Chicago' Is Coming to an End — Is It True?
Twists and turns are always a factor when it comes to Black Ink Crew: Chicago. Over the years, viewers watched as friendships fell apart and cast members pursued other ventures. Not to mention, the crew’s personal life became a hot topic on social media. And of course, Season 7B has been no exception with fans wondering about the future of the crew — and the show, for that matter.
After Episode 20 aired on October 11, 2022, social media users quickly started to draw conclusions about the show’s future. Additionally, social media posts by 9Mag crew members have also teased that the show may be bidding fans farewell. So, is Black Ink Crew: Chicago being canceled? Here’s everything that we know.
No official announcement has been made about ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ being canceled, but fans believe it's inevitable.
Typically, showrunners or the network makes an announcement if a show is being canceled. There has been no news shared about Black Ink Crew: Chicago suffering that fate. However, fans are convinced that a cancellation statement will come to fruition given how the series ended.
In Episode 20, Ryan Henry learned that several of his artists are interested in exploring new ventures — Draya and Prince. Interestingly, Prince also revealed that he’s moving forward with opening a shop of his own.
If that’s not enough, Phor is leaving Chicago. And if you remember, early in the season both Phor and Don shared that they believe that 9Mag can stand on their own without them being a part of it.
Not to mention, Ryan also mentioned to the crew that he “may not be able to do this anymore, with or without TV.” And of course, if Ryan decides to bow out from the cameras, there is no show. So, it’s easy to see why fans believe that the show is coming to an end.
Will there be a ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ Season 8?
In the world of reality TV, anything is possible. However, given the circumstances with how Season 7 came to a close, it doesn’t look like Season 8 is in the cards.
Interestingly, Ryan took to social media with a post that suggests that Black Ink Crew: Chicago is in fact coming to a close.
“I thank you all for seven seasons … 8 years of love and support with #BlackInkCrewChicago," Ryan wrote. “I hope you liked the season finale tonight, let me know what you thought … my team, cast mates, from start to finish old and new, friend and foe. Always love. Upward and onward … #9MAGForever ...”
Ryan ended the caption by saying “Ryan Henry TATTOO out!” and thanking fans.
Additionally, cast members also commented under Ryan’s post, which further supports the narrative that Season 8 will not come to fruition.
“It was dope getting to be a part of this. I’m grateful to have met and worked with you all. I wish everyone health, wealth, and happiness. Always, all ways,” Draya commented.
“Still got some more in us … But we had a time tho [sic],” Van Johnson also commented.
Again, no official announcement has been made, but it appears that the writing is on the wall. Life is all about elevation and growth, and maybe it’s time for the franchise to say goodbye. Only time will tell.