Phor and Nina's Relationship Hits a New Low on 'Black Ink Crew: Chicago' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Hell hath no fury like a pregnant woman scorned! In the clip obtained exclusively by Distractify, Phor explains in a confessional that he hasn’t stepped foot back into his shared home with Nina since their blow-up at the nail salon. Phor goes on to explain that when he’s going through any issues, staying active in the studio serves as a form of therapy.

Most people would think that patching things up with your pregnant girlfriend would take precedent, but Phor is not ready to be around Nina. However, once Nina sends Phor a text message that says she’s moving out, things go from bad to worse.

“Here I am trying to blow off some steam and you’re here trying to start more problems,” Phor says in the confessional. “Now you're telling me you want to move out and you’ve been wrong this entire time and you don’t see it.”

After seeing the text message, Phor heads into the recording booth and raps about how their relationship was once on a good page, but now things have worsened. Phor then gives more context to how their relationship has changed since Nina has become pregnant.

“Since Nina has been pregnant, it seems like all we do is argue,” Phor says in a confessional. “It’s really not good for my mental health. It's putting me in a bad space because it feels like I can’t win with you.”