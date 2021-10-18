Phor and Nina's Relationship Hits a New Low on 'Black Ink Crew: Chicago' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)By Tatayana Yomary
Oct. 18 2021, Published 5:32 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 7 of Black Ink Crew: Chicago.
Viewers of VH1’s Black Ink Crew: Chicago have all come to one conclusion since the start of Season 7: There is a disconnect between Phor and his girlfriend and baby mama Nina. One would think that making the decision to become parents would allow both parties to come to an understanding, but things between the pair are very shaky.
Viewers this season can't help but notice that even though Nina and Phor are determined to be the best parents possible to their unborn child (whom they went on to welcome in July 2021), the foundation of their relationship appears to have cracks in it. With issues of Phor’s lifestyle coming into play, viewers are convinced that their relationship may not survive. And in an exclusive clip ahead of the Oct. 18, 2021, episode, Nina’s decision may allow their relationship drama to hit a new level. Read on to get the deets.
Nina tells Phor in a text message that she’s moving out of their apartment.
Hell hath no fury like a pregnant woman scorned! In the clip obtained exclusively by Distractify, Phor explains in a confessional that he hasn’t stepped foot back into his shared home with Nina since their blow-up at the nail salon. Phor goes on to explain that when he’s going through any issues, staying active in the studio serves as a form of therapy.
Most people would think that patching things up with your pregnant girlfriend would take precedent, but Phor is not ready to be around Nina. However, once Nina sends Phor a text message that says she’s moving out, things go from bad to worse.
“Here I am trying to blow off some steam and you’re here trying to start more problems,” Phor says in the confessional. “Now you're telling me you want to move out and you’ve been wrong this entire time and you don’t see it.”
After seeing the text message, Phor heads into the recording booth and raps about how their relationship was once on a good page, but now things have worsened. Phor then gives more context to how their relationship has changed since Nina has become pregnant.
“Since Nina has been pregnant, it seems like all we do is argue,” Phor says in a confessional. “It’s really not good for my mental health. It's putting me in a bad space because it feels like I can’t win with you.”
Are Nina and Phor still together?
After Season 7, Episode 1 aired, viewers immediately flocked to social media to share their opinions on the episode. And after watching Nina and Phor’s intense argument in the nail salon, along with conversations they’ve had in the episode, many people are convinced that their relationship is doomed. Plus, it has left people wondering about the state of their relationship now, especially since they only started dating in October 2020.
While social media is usually not a good indicator about someone’s relationship status, it can give clues on what’s going on behind the scenes. With one quick scroll through Phor and Nina’s respective Instagram pages, one could assume that the pair is distant.
For starters, the last picture of the pair together is from October 2020, which was around the time they celebrated Nina’s birthday. Other than that, both of their pages are filled with selfies, videos promoting their music, and photos of their bundle of joy.
So, it’s safe to assume that Nina and Phor’s relationship status is unknown. It’s possible that the pair split up and are strictly co-parenting. On the flip side, they may simply have decided to work on their relationship quietly.
Only time will tell if Phor and Nina can get through their issues on the show. But, fans are ultimately hopeful that they can at least be civil for the sake of their child.
Black Ink Crew: Chicago airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on VH1.