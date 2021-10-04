Ryan Talks to Charmaine About His Affair Scandal on 'Black Ink Crew: Chicago' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)By Tatayana Yomary
Oct. 4 2021, Published 1:58 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 7 of Black Ink Crew: Chicago.
Fans of VH1’s Black Ink Crew: Chicago have been waiting with bated breath for Season 7 to hit the small screen. Over the years, the cast has delivered juicy storylines while sharing their love of tattooing, and the Season 7 premiere won’t disappoint.
On Black Ink Crew: Chicago, most of the drama takes place on camera. However, Ryan Henry found himself deep in one of the biggest scandals to hit social media. After his ex BFF, Anthony Lindsey, outed him for sleeping with his on-again off-again girlfriend, Nina Marie, in Oct. 2020, social media was set ablaze. Ryan has since apologized, but his reputation has taken a major hit.
Now, Ryan is ready to shed more light on the situation with Charmaine Bey in an exclusive clip ahead of the Oct. 4, 2021 season premiere. Read on to get all the deets.
Ryan explains that his former BFF, Anthony, found out about his affair with Nina after going through her phone.
In the confessional clip obtained exclusively by Distractify, Ryan explains that Anthony found out about the affair after having his son (Ryan’s godson) go through Nina’s phone while she was showering. Anthony then shared the information with Ryan’s on-again off-again girlfriend, Rachel James, and took to social media to out him for his transgressions.
As you can imagine, Ryan was ripped to shreds online. He knows that he made a huge mistake and wasted no time taking accountability for his actions.
“I messed up, I know what I did,” Ryan says in his confessional. “I was trying to fill voids from the things I was going through with Rachel and myself. I had to learn how to take that accountability, when I never did before.”
Charmaine sympathizes with Ryan about the affair, but also holds him accountable for his actions.
As Ryan and Charmaine speak about the affair, she expresses that the world won’t allow him to move on from the situation. Even though Charmaine and Ryan are close friends, she also holds him accountable for his actions.
“Ryan, having some type of relationship with his best friend’s baby mama… Is Ryan wrong? Absolutely. Is it a f---ed up situation? Absolutely. But, Ryan knows that,” Charmaine says.
Fans of Black Ink Crew: Chicago would agree with Charmaine’s sentiments about Ryan’s affair. However, since he has a past of cheating on Rachel — most notably with former co-worker and friend Katrina "KatTat" Jackson — many people have questioned Ryan’s loyalty and integrity as a man.
No one is perfect. In life, we all make mistakes. What matters is how you atone for your actions and the steps you make to become a better person.
It’s clear that Ryan, along with his confidantes, have no problem in holding him accountable. There is no telling if Ryan’s reputation will bounce back from this messy situation, but the tattoo owner is taking the appropriate steps to learn and grow from the drama.
Black Ink Crew: Chicago airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on VH1.