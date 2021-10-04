Ryan Talks to Charmaine About His Affair Scandal on 'Black Ink Crew: Chicago' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Fans of VH1’s Black Ink Crew: Chicago have been waiting with bated breath for Season 7 to hit the small screen. Over the years, the cast has delivered juicy storylines while sharing their love of tattooing, and the Season 7 premiere won’t disappoint.

On Black Ink Crew: Chicago, most of the drama takes place on camera. However, Ryan Henry found himself deep in one of the biggest scandals to hit social media. After his ex BFF, Anthony Lindsey, outed him for sleeping with his on-again off-again girlfriend, Nina Marie, in Oct. 2020, social media was set ablaze. Ryan has since apologized, but his reputation has taken a major hit.

Now, Ryan is ready to shed more light on the situation with Charmaine Bey in an exclusive clip ahead of the Oct. 4, 2021 season premiere. Read on to get all the deets.