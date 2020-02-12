We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Rachel From 'Black Ink Crew Chicago' Is Juggling Two Famous Baby Daddies

Ryan Henry and his high school sweetheart, Rachel Leigh, have the quintessential on-again, off-again relationship. Even when the Black Ink Crew Chicago stars aren’t "on," they’re supportive of one another and committed to raising their 12-year-old son, Mason.

Over the last six seasons, viewers have learned more about the duo’s unique romance, including Ryan’s role as a father figure for Rachel’s youngest son, Grey — whose full name is Canyon Grey Felton. As it turns out, the brunette beauty has more than one famous ex.

Rachel from 'Black Ink Crew Chicago' has two celebrity baby daddies.

R&B singer Jeremih is the father of Rachel’s second son. The Pear Nova founder admitted that she jumped into a relationship with the "Birthday Sex" hitmaker following her first breakup from Ryan.