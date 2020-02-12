Rachel From 'Black Ink Crew Chicago' Is Juggling Two Famous Baby Daddies

Ryan Henry and his high school sweetheart, Rachel Leigh, have the quintessential on-again, off-again relationship. Even when the Black Ink Crew Chicago stars aren’t "on," they’re supportive of one another and committed to raising their 12-year-old son, Mason.

Over the last six seasons, viewers have learned more about the duo’s unique romance, including Ryan’s role as a father figure for Rachel’s youngest son, Grey — whose full name is Canyon Grey Felton. As it turns out, the brunette beauty has more than one famous ex.