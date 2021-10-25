Charmaine and Draya Are Not in a Good Place on 'Black Ink Crew: Chicago' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)By Tatayana Yomary
Oct. 25 2021, Published 4:48 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 7 of Black Ink Crew: Chicago.
As viewers are getting into the thick of Black Ink Crew: Chicago Season 7, 2nd City Ink has been a hot topic. After Season 6 showcased Charmaine Bey being called out by a few artists for not having the licensing paperwork in place, fans were unsure about the future of 2nd City Ink. However, this season shows Charmaine focusing on the shop and making attempts to ensure that legal issues are handled appropriately.
With that said, viewers were shocked to see Charmaine give Draya another opportunity to work at the shop due to their past. But, the ladies pledged to move forward for the betterment of 2nd City Ink. However, things do not always remain civil between the cast on Black Ink Crew: Chicago. And in an exclusive clip ahead of the Oct. 25, 2021, episode, it appears that Charmaine and Draya’s drama is continuing to bubble at the surface. Keep reading to get the 4-1-1.
Charmaine holds a staff meeting at 2nd City Ink, but it appears that she and Draya are once again at odds.
Talk about taking one step forward to go two steps back! In a clip obtained exclusively by Distractify, Charmaine reveals in a confessional that she’s aware that things have been said about her behind her back. Not to mention, she knows who specifically has had a lot to say, which fans know to be Draya and Miss Kitty.
It’s a bit confusing since the ladies patched up their relationship and shared how much they want to leave their issues in the past. But, once Charmaine asks all the artists to say how they feel in a meeting, Draya shakes the table with her response.
“I don’t have anything to say,” Draya says at the meeting. “When I got here there wasn’t even a working stencil maker, there’s no Wi-Fi.”
Charmaine goes on to explain that at the time, she wasn’t prepared for more artists. But, she feels that Draya hasn’t been working as hard in regards to tattooing clients. And since Draya has her own supplies, Charmaine doesn’t see why she hasn’t been working.
“You’ve been here for a month and you’ve been working in the shop for like a few days,” Charmaine says. ”Girl, you got all your own stuff — your own printer and your own machine.”
In Charmaine’s confessional, she gives more context as to why some things have gone amiss at the shop under her leadership, while throwing shade at Draya.
“I got a lot on my plate with my dad, it's definitely taking up a lot of my brain capacity,” Charmaine says. “And I haven’t been able to put the energy into the shop that I need to put as a shop owner. But best believe, b----es found a broken printer and now they want to act like the whole roof is going to fall in.”
Is Draya leaving ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago'?
Most people on social media are convinced that Draya will end up leaving Black Ink Crew: Chicago. For starters, many of the same issues Draya has had with Charmaine in the past have resurfaced. Case in point: Charmaine not being able to put her all into the shop which has caused productivity at the shop to be halted.
While social media is never the be-all and end-all source of someone’s employment status, it appears that Draya may have actually moved on from 2nd City Ink. Per Draya’s Instagram bio, she has a link for prospective clients to make appointments for tattoo services. And while one would think that the tattoo shop listed would be that of 2nd City Ink, it actually reads PenzoINK Tattoos.
Draya has also changed her Instagram handle to @penzoink, which is a clear indication that she has decided to leave 2nd City Ink behind. It's unfortunate because she is a great addition to the team, but it's always important for all parties to do what's best for them. And as we can all see, Charmaine and Draya clearly have too many issues to continue their working relationship.
Not to mention, Charmaine recently posted a video of her 2nd City Ink team and Draya was noticeably missing. So, it appears that Season 7 may just be the last time we'll see Draya with Charmaine's crew. As the season continues, we should be able to get more answers.
Black Ink Crew: Chicago airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on VH1.