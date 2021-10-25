Charmaine and Draya Are Not in a Good Place on 'Black Ink Crew: Chicago' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

As viewers are getting into the thick of Black Ink Crew: Chicago Season 7, 2nd City Ink has been a hot topic. After Season 6 showcased Charmaine Bey being called out by a few artists for not having the licensing paperwork in place, fans were unsure about the future of 2nd City Ink. However, this season shows Charmaine focusing on the shop and making attempts to ensure that legal issues are handled appropriately.

With that said, viewers were shocked to see Charmaine give Draya another opportunity to work at the shop due to their past. But, the ladies pledged to move forward for the betterment of 2nd City Ink. However, things do not always remain civil between the cast on Black Ink Crew: Chicago. And in an exclusive clip ahead of the Oct. 25, 2021, episode, it appears that Charmaine and Draya’s drama is continuing to bubble at the surface. Keep reading to get the 4-1-1.

Charmaine holds a staff meeting at 2nd City Ink, but it appears that she and Draya are once again at odds.

Talk about taking one step forward to go two steps back! In a clip obtained exclusively by Distractify, Charmaine reveals in a confessional that she’s aware that things have been said about her behind her back. Not to mention, she knows who specifically has had a lot to say, which fans know to be Draya and Miss Kitty.

It’s a bit confusing since the ladies patched up their relationship and shared how much they want to leave their issues in the past. But, once Charmaine asks all the artists to say how they feel in a meeting, Draya shakes the table with her response.

“I don’t have anything to say,” Draya says at the meeting. “When I got here there wasn’t even a working stencil maker, there’s no Wi-Fi.” Charmaine goes on to explain that at the time, she wasn’t prepared for more artists. But, she feels that Draya hasn’t been working as hard in regards to tattooing clients. And since Draya has her own supplies, Charmaine doesn’t see why she hasn’t been working.

“You’ve been here for a month and you’ve been working in the shop for like a few days,” Charmaine says. ”Girl, you got all your own stuff — your own printer and your own machine.” In Charmaine’s confessional, she gives more context as to why some things have gone amiss at the shop under her leadership, while throwing shade at Draya.

