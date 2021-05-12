'Black Ink Crew: Chicago' Star Don Is Reportedly in the Hospital — Management Asks for Prayers

Health is definitely wealth. And while eating right and exercising regularly is a great way to maintain your physical shape, sometimes it’s not enough to stave off medical issues. Unfortunately, Black Ink Crew: Chicago star Don Brumfield is going through it right now.

Fans of the show know that Don takes his fitness game very seriously. And while he has even influenced his fellow cast members to commit to a healthier lifestyle, that doesn't mean that he is exempt from going through any health concerns. And with the news of Don being hospitalized, fans are wondering what exactly happened to the star.

“To keep everyone updated on Don, he has been in the hospital due to serious heart issues," the post read. “He is stable and responsive. As of now he just needs everyone’s support while he continues to rest and improve. Please keep his family and friends in your prayers, and thank you all for the continued support.”

In an Instagram post, Don’s management team shared with fans that he is currently in stable condition, but prayers are a necessity at this time. Naturally, this has left fans very worried.

Once it was announced that Don was being hospitalized, fans immediately ran to Twitter to wish him and his family well. Not too many details have been shared but his team explained that Don is suffering from serious heart issues.

It always tugs at the heartstrings to find that one of our favorite celebrities or reality stars is going through a hard time. While Black Ink Crew: Chicago has not been on the small screen for some time, fans make it a point to keep up with the crew.

Since Don is a bodybuilder, fans have said that possible steroid use could be to blame for his condition.

Aside from appearing on Black Ink Crew: Chicago, Don has a lot of things going on outside of the entertainment industry, which is something that all reality stars should make a point to do to keep the coins rolling in.

Don works as a model for various Black-owned beauty brands and also competes as a bodybuilder. Both gigs are definitely on brand for the star because of his looks and interests.

However, many fans have noticed that his appearance has changed from being fit to sporting massive muscles. And of course, since he is a bodybuilder, accusations of steroid use have been swirling around as well.

With Don’s health in question, fans are convinced that he might have been using steroids. “He need to stop taking them steroids,” one fan commented on Instagram. Another fan added, “Those steroids are nothing to play with prayers going up.” Don has never said that he uses steroids. In fact, the star has shared how passionate he is about bodybuilding and his dedication to the sport.

